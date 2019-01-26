Department of Finance Australian Government : Senator the Hon Nigel Scullion

I would like to congratulate and thank Senator Nigel Scullion for his fine contribution as a Country Liberal Party Senator for the Northern Territory for nearly 18 years.

Nigel is a fierce advocate for the Northern Territory and for the advancement of the interests of Indigenous Australians having successfully contested six elections as a representative for the Northern Territory since 2001.

Nigel has served as the Minister for Community Services in the Howard Government and since 2013 as the incredibly committed, passionate and highly effective Minister for Indigenous Affairs in our Liberal-National Government.

He has made a major contribution to Australian public life and driven many positive outcomes for Indigenous Australians.

Nigel has also made a significant contribution to the Parliament and as the Leader of the Nationals in the Senate and in a number of Senate leadership positions over the years.

On behalf of all of my Liberal-National Party colleagues I thank Nigel sincerely for his consistently outstanding contribution.

I look forward to continuing to serve in Cabinet with Nigel for the coming months until his retirement and wish him and his family all the best for the future.