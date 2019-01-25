Department of Finance Australian Government : The Hon Michael Keenan MP

Log in
The Hon Michael Keenan MP

01/25/2019 | 07:24am EST

Michael Keenan has made an outstanding contribution to his local community and to the federal Parliament as the longest serving Member for Stirling over a record 5 parliamentary terms.

He has been a highly effective law enforcement Minister and continued to drive important reforms across our welfare administration as the Minister for Human Services.

He made a very significant contribution as part of our Liberal team from WA to secure a better deal for WA on the GST.

Serving in the Federal Parliament at such a senior level from WA is tough on our families.

Michael had no kids when he first got elected back in 2004.

Today he and Georgina have four beautiful boys.

We are sad to see him go, but entirely understand and respect the reasons for his decision.

Hayley and I wish him, Georgina and their four boys all the very best for their future.

Disclaimer

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 12:23:04 UTC
