Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Finance of Canada : Minister of Finance Announces Appointment to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

June 25, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates able to best serve the interests of Canadians.

In keeping with this commitment, Finance Minister Bill Morneau today announced the appointment of Judith Robertson as Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), effective August 19, 2019, for a term of five years. Biographical information can be found below.

The appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity, to support Ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quote

'I'd like to congratulate Ms. Robertson on her appointment to be the next Commissioner of FCAC. Her significant experience in the financial sector makes her an ideal choice to continue FCAC's mandate to protect Canadian consumers and promote financial literacy. I'd also like to thank Lucie Tedesco for her great work and leadership at FCAC over the past 11 years, helping Canadians stay informed and protected when it comes to their financial choices.'

- Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance

Quick Facts

  • The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada is a federal government agency responsible for protecting consumers of financial services and products. It was established in 2001 by the federal government to strengthen oversight of consumer issues and to expand consumer education in the financial sector.
  • FCAC ensures federally regulated financial entities comply with consumer protection measures and raises consumers' awareness of their rights and responsibilities.
  • In 2018, the Government introduced measures to strengthen consumers' rights and interests when dealing with their banks, and to improve the ability of FCAC to protect consumers, ensuring that it has the tools it needs to implement supervisory best practices, including directing banks to comply with their legal obligations.

Associated Link

Media may contact:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Director of Media Relations
Office of the Minister of Finance
pierre-olivier.herbert@canada.ca
613-369-5696

Media Relations
Department of Finance Canada
fin.media-media.fin@canada.ca
613-369-4000

General Enquiries

Phone: 613-369-3710
Facsimile: 613-369-4065
TTY: 613-369-3230
E-mail: fin.financepublic-financepublique.fin@canada.ca

Biographical Notes

Judith Robertson

Judith Robertson is an experienced leader in financial services with expertise in technology-enabled businesses, securities markets, investment products and risk management in both established and startup companies. She has held senior executive positions with leading financial services and securities firms in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

Ms. Robertson currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, and prior to that was a Commissioner of the Ontario Securities Commission from 2011 to 2017.

Ms. Robertson holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, an Honours BA in International Relations from the University of Toronto, and is a CFA charterholder.

Stay Connected

Disclaimer

Department of Finance of Canada published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Eighty-second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of ministers opens in Abuja
PU
01:49pFED'S POWELL : Trade Uncertainty, Global Growth Worries Could Prompt Rate Cuts--2nd Update
DJ
01:47pGoal of Trump-Xi meeting at G20 is to reopen trade talks - U.S. official
RE
01:46pUSTDA U S TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY : Connects U.S. Industry to Natural Gas Opportunities in South Africa
PU
01:43pPOWELL : Fed is 'insulated' from short-term political pressure
RE
01:31pPowell says Fed is wrestling with whether to cut rates, insulated from politics
RE
01:28pU.S. consumer confidence dives, trade tensions hurting economy
RE
01:25pCSG : and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network
BU
01:22pFED'S POWELL : Trade Uncertainty, Global Growth Worries Could Prompt Rate Cuts--Update
DJ
01:21pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF CANADA : Minister of Finance Announces Appointment to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About