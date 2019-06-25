Department of Finance of Canada : Minister of Finance Announces Appointment to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

June 25, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates able to best serve the interests of Canadians.

In keeping with this commitment, Finance Minister Bill Morneau today announced the appointment of Judith Robertson as Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), effective August 19, 2019, for a term of five years. Biographical information can be found below.

The appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity, to support Ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quote

'I'd like to congratulate Ms. Robertson on her appointment to be the next Commissioner of FCAC. Her significant experience in the financial sector makes her an ideal choice to continue FCAC's mandate to protect Canadian consumers and promote financial literacy. I'd also like to thank Lucie Tedesco for her great work and leadership at FCAC over the past 11 years, helping Canadians stay informed and protected when it comes to their financial choices.'

- Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance

Quick Facts

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada is a federal government agency responsible for protecting consumers of financial services and products. It was established in 2001 by the federal government to strengthen oversight of consumer issues and to expand consumer education in the financial sector.

FCAC ensures federally regulated financial entities comply with consumer protection measures and raises consumers' awareness of their rights and responsibilities.

In 2018, the Government introduced measures to strengthen consumers' rights and interests when dealing with their banks, and to improve the ability of FCAC to protect consumers, ensuring that it has the tools it needs to implement supervisory best practices, including directing banks to comply with their legal obligations.

Biographical Notes

Judith Robertson

Judith Robertson is an experienced leader in financial services with expertise in technology-enabled businesses, securities markets, investment products and risk management in both established and startup companies. She has held senior executive positions with leading financial services and securities firms in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

Ms. Robertson currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, and prior to that was a Commissioner of the Ontario Securities Commission from 2011 to 2017.

Ms. Robertson holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, an Honours BA in International Relations from the University of Toronto, and is a CFA charterholder.

