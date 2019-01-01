Department of Food and Public Distribution of : Consolidated Summary Status of Uploading of Acts/ Rules/ Regulations/ Notifications etc concerning DFPD on India Code Portal (ICP) as on 31.12.2018

Time Bound/Court Matter

No.H.11018/03/2017-Parliament

Government of India

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

(Departmentof Food and Public Distribution)

Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, Dated the 31st December,2018

Office Memorandum

Subject: Regarding uploading of Acts & Subordinate Legislation including Rules,

Regulations, Notifications and Circulars as well as repealed Act etc. on the India Code Portal(ICP)- Order of Delhi High Court.

The undersigned is directed to refer to Legislative Department's D.O.letter NO. 11/46/201S-RTIdated 11.12.2018 on the above mentioned subject and to certify that status of uploading of Acts/Rules/Regulations/Notificationsetc. on India Code Portal(ICP) as on 31.12.2018 pertaining to this Department is enclosed.

2. NIC has already been requested to give the hyperlink of India Code p. (alon this Department's websites.

~ (Suresh Sharma) Deputy Secretary (Parliament)

Annexure

MINISTRY/DEPARTMENT WISE CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY STATUS OF UPLOADING OF ACTS/RULES/REGULATIONS/NOTIFICATIONS ETC. ON INDIA CODE PORTAL (ICP) As on 31.12.2018

S. Nameofthe Nameof No.of No.of No.of RulesNo.of No.of 'No. of 'No. of 'No. of 'No. of INo.of iNo.of iNo.of 'NO:of INo.of INo.of No. Ministry Departme Acts Acts Notified Rules RegulationsRegulations Notifications Notlficatlonsordinances OrdinancesStatutes Statutes Circular Circulars Orders nt 'in force' uploaded under uploaded notified uploadedon Issuedunder uploadedon notified uploaded notificed uploaded notified uploaded notifiedon ICP variousActs on ICP mentioned Incol.4

under lCP variousActs mentioned in col.4

variousActs ICP mentionedIn col.4

under on ,CP variouSActs mentioned In col.4

under on ICP variousActs mentioned In colA

under on ICP variousActs mentioned in col.4

16 17 under variouSActs mentioned IncolA 18 No.of Orders uploaded onlCP 19 1 Consumer Food&. 8 8 19 19 12 12 45 45 Nil NA Nil NA

11 11 NilNA

Affairs, Food&. Public Distrlbutio n

Public Distrlbut-ion