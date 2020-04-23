Department of Food and Public Distribution of : Extension in time limit for Ethanol Scheme for sugar mills dated 19.07.2018

"अर्ेदकको खाद्य और सार्विजनकजर्तरण जर्भाग केसैिांजतकऄनुमोदनकी तारीख सेदो र्षवकेभीतर बैंकसेऋण संजर्तररतहो िाना चाजहए, ऐसा न होनेपर पररयोिना केजलए सैिांजतकऄनुमोदनरद्द हो िाएगा। आसकेऄलार्ा, बैंकसेऋण की पहली दकस्ट्त केसंजर्तरणकी तारीख सेदो र्षवकेऄंदरपररयोिना पूणवहो िानी चाजहए।"

[फा. सं. 1(10)/2018-एसपी-1-पािव-1]

सुबोधकु मारडसह, संयुक्तसजचर्

MINISTRY OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS, FOOD AND PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION

(Department of Food and Public Distribution)

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 17th April, 2020

S.O. 1262(E).-The Central Government with a view to increase production of ethanol and its supply under Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme, specially in the surplus season and thereby to improve the liquidity position of the sugar mills enabling them to clear cane price arrears of the farmers, has notified the Scheme namely "Scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity" vide notification No. S.O. 3523(E) dated 19.07.2018 which was subsequently amended vide notification Nos. S.O. 3952(E), S.O. 5219(E), S.O. 47(E) and S.O. 4104(E) dated 09.08.2018, 11.10.2018, 04.01.2019 and 14.11.2019 respectively.

2. Now in pursuance of para 9 of the said notification dated 19.07.2018, Central Government has decided that Para 5 (ii) of the notification may be read as under:-

"The applicant should get the loan disbursed from the bank within two years from the date of in- principle approval of DFPD, failing which the in-principle approval for the project will stand cancelled. Further, the project should be completed within two years from the date of disbursement of first installment of loan from bank."

[F. No. 1(10)/2018-SP-I-Part (1)]

SUBODH KUMAR SINGH, Jt. Secy.