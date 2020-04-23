Department of Food and Public Distribution of : Extension in time limit for Ethanol Scheme for sugar mills dated 19.07.2018

Log in
04/23/2020 | 12:38am EDT

रजिस्ट्री सं.डी.एल.- 33004/99

REGD. NO. D. L.-33004/99

xxxGIDHxxx

सी.जी.-डी.एल.-अ.-17042020-219067

xxxGIDExxx

CG-DL-E-17042020-219067

ऄसाधारण

EXTRAORDINARY

भाग II-खण्ड3-ईप-खण्ड(ii)

PART II-Section3-Sub-section (ii)

प्राजधकार सेप्रकाजित

PUBLISHED BY AUTHORITY

सं. 1120]

नइ ददल्ली, िुक्रर्ार, ऄप्रैल17, 2020/चैत्र28 , 1942

No. 1120]

NEW DELHI, FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020/CHAITRA 28, 1942

ईपभोक्ता मामले, खाद्य और सार्विजनक जर्तरण मंत्रालय

(खाद्य और सार्विजनक जर्तरण जर्भाग) ऄजधसूचना

नइ ददल्ली, 17 ऄप्रैल, 2020

का.अ. 1262(ऄ).-के न्द्रीयसरकार नेआथेनोलका ईत्पादन बढानेऔर जर्िेषरूप सेऄजधिेषर्ालेमौसम मेंपैरोलकेसाथ आथेनोलब्लेंडडग(इबीपी) कायवक्रमकेऄधीन आसकी अपूर्ततबढानेऔर आससेचीनी जमलों की नकदी की जस्ट्थजत मेंसुधारकरने, तादक ईन्द्हेंदकसानों केगन्द्ना मूल्यबकाया का भुगतानकरनेमेंसक्षम बनाया िा सके, की दृज‍िसेऄजधसूचनासं. का. अ. 3523 (ऄ) ददनांक19.07.2018 द्वारा एक स्ट्कीम ऄथावत्- 'आथेनोलईत्पादन क्षमता बढानेऔर ईसमेंर्ृजिकरनेकेजलए चीनी जमलों को जर्त्तीय सहायता प्रदान करनेसंबंधीस्ट्कीम' ऄजधसूजचत की है, जिसे तत्पश्चात क्रमिः ददनांक 09.08.0218, 11.10.2018, 04.01.2019 और 14.11.2019 की ऄजधसूचनासं. का. अ. 3952 (ऄ), का. अ. 5219 (ऄ), का. अ. 47 (ऄ) और का. अ. 4104 (ऄ) द्वारा संिोजधत दकया गया था।

2. ऄब ददनांक19.07.2018 की ईक्त ऄजधसूचनाकेपैरा9 केऄनुसरणमेंके न्द्रीयसरकार नेजनणवय जलया हैदक ईक्त ऄजधसूचनाका पैरा5 (ii) जनम्नानुसारपढा िाए:-

1733 GI/2020

(1)

2

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]

"अर्ेदकको खाद्य और सार्विजनकजर्तरण जर्भाग केसैिांजतकऄनुमोदनकी तारीख सेदो र्षवकेभीतर बैंकसेऋण संजर्तररतहो िाना चाजहए, ऐसा न होनेपर पररयोिना केजलए सैिांजतकऄनुमोदनरद्द हो िाएगा। आसकेऄलार्ा, बैंकसेऋण की पहली दकस्ट्त केसंजर्तरणकी तारीख सेदो र्षवकेऄंदरपररयोिना पूणवहो िानी चाजहए।"

[फा. सं. 1(10)/2018-एसपी-1-पािव-1]

सुबोधकु मारडसह, संयुक्तसजचर्

MINISTRY OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS, FOOD AND PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION

(Department of Food and Public Distribution)

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 17th April, 2020

S.O. 1262(E).-The Central Government with a view to increase production of ethanol and its supply under Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme, specially in the surplus season and thereby to improve the liquidity position of the sugar mills enabling them to clear cane price arrears of the farmers, has notified the Scheme namely "Scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity" vide notification No. S.O. 3523(E) dated 19.07.2018 which was subsequently amended vide notification Nos. S.O. 3952(E), S.O. 5219(E), S.O. 47(E) and S.O. 4104(E) dated 09.08.2018, 11.10.2018, 04.01.2019 and 14.11.2019 respectively.

2. Now in pursuance of para 9 of the said notification dated 19.07.2018, Central Government has decided that Para 5 (ii) of the notification may be read as under:-

"The applicant should get the loan disbursed from the bank within two years from the date of in- principle approval of DFPD, failing which the in-principle approval for the project will stand cancelled. Further, the project should be completed within two years from the date of disbursement of first installment of loan from bank."

[F. No. 1(10)/2018-SP-I-Part (1)]

SUBODH KUMAR SINGH, Jt. Secy.

Uploaded by Dte. of Printing at Government of India Press, Ring Road, Mayapuri, New Delhi-110064

and Published by the Controller of Publications, Delhi-110054.ALOK KUMAR Digitally signed by ALOK KUMAR

Date: 2020.04.17 16:13:12 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Republic of India published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 04:37:07 UTC
