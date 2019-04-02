Department of For-Hire Vehicles Honored with a Smart Cities Connect Smart 50 Award for Achievement in Community Engagement

In partnership with EastBanc Technologies, the DFHV’s Intelligent Transportation for Smart Cities program provides faster, safer and more innovative rideshare options for Washington, DC residents and tourists

The Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV) and EastBanc Technologies proudly announce that the DFHV’s project, Intelligent Transportation for Smart Cities, was honored with a Smart Cities Connect Smart 50 Award for the Community Engagement category. Smart 50 Awards, in partnership with Smart Cities Connect, Smart Cities Connect Foundation, and US Ignite, annually recognize global smart cities projects, honoring the most innovative and influential work.

In partnership with EastBanc Technologies, DFHV is distinguishing itself as the first department of its kind to open its APIs to app developers; a move that has allowed them to offer faster, safer and more innovative taxicab, limo, and rideshare options for citizens and tourists in our nation’s capital. EastBanc Technologies serves as the technology partner that provides the infrastructure that helps make DFHV’s vision a reality and customers to enjoy the benefits of an open API strategy.

“We were overwhelmed with strong submissions from over one dozen countries and covering solution areas from waste management to smart glass to safer streets,” said Smart Cities Connect managing editor Laura Benold. “We want to do something different with the Smart 50 Awards and to look at actual implementation as a key driving force behind recognition. Smart projects are happening all around us in ways that aren’t always apparent, and we want to shed light on those.”

“By partnering with EastBanc Technologies, we are able to leverage an open API strategy to propel the District’s for hire vehicles to the digital age,” explained DFHV Public Information Officer Neville Waters. “By opening our APIs, we are now able to track and analyze all for-hire vehicles on the road at any given time, leverage modern analytics tools to get actionable insights and improve service for citizens.”

Executives from DFHV were honored at the Smart 50 Awards Gala on April 1 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colorado.

About EastBanc Technologies

EastBanc Technologies has been working at the frontier of technology since 1999. Today, the firm provides full-lifecycle software development delivering flexible technology solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing systems—whether on premise or cloud. EastBanc Technologies partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult technology challenges. Headquartered in Washington DC, the firm employs 200 people. To learn more, visit eastbanctech.com.

