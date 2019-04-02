Department of For-Hire Vehicles Honored with a Smart Cities Connect Smart 50 Award for Achievement in Community Engagement

The Department
of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV) and EastBanc
Technologies proudly announce that the DFHV’s project, Intelligent
Transportation for Smart Cities, was honored with a Smart
Cities Connect Smart 50 Award for the Community Engagement category.
Smart 50 Awards, in partnership with Smart Cities Connect, Smart Cities
Connect Foundation, and US Ignite, annually recognize global smart
cities projects, honoring the most innovative and influential work.
In partnership with EastBanc Technologies, DFHV is distinguishing itself
as the first department of its kind to open its APIs to app developers;
a move that has allowed them to offer faster, safer and more innovative
taxicab, limo, and rideshare options for citizens and tourists in our
nation’s capital. EastBanc Technologies serves as the technology partner
that provides the infrastructure that helps make DFHV’s vision a reality
and customers to enjoy the benefits of an open API strategy.
“We were overwhelmed with strong submissions from over one dozen
countries and covering solution areas from waste management to smart
glass to safer streets,” said Smart Cities Connect managing editor Laura
Benold. “We want to do something different with the Smart 50 Awards and
to look at actual implementation as a key driving force behind
recognition. Smart projects are happening all around us in ways that
aren’t always apparent, and we want to shed light on those.”
“By partnering with EastBanc Technologies, we are able to leverage an
open API strategy to propel the District’s for hire vehicles to the
digital age,” explained DFHV Public Information Officer Neville Waters.
“By opening our APIs, we are now able to track and analyze all for-hire
vehicles on the road at any given time, leverage modern analytics tools
to get actionable insights and improve service for citizens.”
Executives from DFHV were honored at the Smart 50 Awards Gala on April 1
at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colorado.
About EastBanc Technologies
EastBanc Technologies has been working at the frontier of technology
since 1999. Today, the firm provides full-lifecycle software development
delivering flexible technology solutions that seamlessly integrate with
existing systems—whether on premise or cloud. EastBanc Technologies
partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most
difficult technology challenges. Headquartered in Washington DC, the
firm employs 200 people. To learn more, visit eastbanctech.com.
