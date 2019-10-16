Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : 9th Intersessional Ministerial Meeting, 12 October 2019, Bangkok, Thailand

The Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham, represented Australia at the 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Intersessional Ministerial Meeting held in Bangkok on 12 October 2019.

The Ministers reviewed the status of RCEP negotiations in preparation for the 3rd RCEP Leaders' Summit in Bangkok on 4 November 2019.

The Ministers welcomed the significant progress achieved towards conclusion this year during the 28th round of negotiations in Da Nang Vietnam from 19-27 September. Ministers recognised that outstanding issues remain and committed themselves to exerting the maximum possible effort to reach agreement on outcomes acceptable to all parties.

The next meeting of Ministers will be a preparatory Ministerial Meeting on 1 November 2019 prior to the 3rd RCEP Leaders' Summit in Bangkok on 4 November 2019.