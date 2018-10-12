Log in
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Advancing Australia's regional trade interests

10/12/2018 | 12:58am CEST

Media release

12 October 2018

This week I will visit Singapore to advance negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with Australia's major regional trading partners.

The RCEP presents major opportunities for Australian businesses and investors. Of the 16 Indo-Pacific countries involved in the negotiations, ten are among Australia's top 15 trading partners.

Partnership countries account for more than 60 per cent of Australia's two-way trade, almost half of the world's population and over 30 per cent of global GDP.

RCEP has the potential to contribute to the development of a region-wide trade and investment zone. By ensuring the RCEP builds on our existing Free Trade Agreements, the Australian Government will help local businesses have greater access to value chains across Asia.

The Australian Government is committed to strengthening economic linkages with the most dynamic region in the world and creating better commercial opportunities for local business.

  • Assistant Minister's office: (02) 6277 4607
  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 22:57:04 UTC
