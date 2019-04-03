Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Enhancing Australia's role in Pacific infrastructure projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Joint media release

  • Senator the Hon Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs
  • Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment

4 April 2019

The Morrison Government welcomes the passing of legislation that will significantly boost Australia's ability to support infrastructure development in the Indo-Pacific region.

The passage of the Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (Efic) Amendment (Support for Infrastructure Financing) Bill 2019, with the support of Labor, significantly expands the range of infrastructure financing tools available to the Government.

The amendments provide Australia's export credit agency, the Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (Efic), with a new overseas infrastructure financing power and an extra $1 billion in callable capital. The changes also enable Efic to use the name Export Finance Australia.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said the changes will help address the infrastructure needs of the Indo-Pacific region, and enable the timely implementation of the $2.0 billion Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP).

'These changes ensure Efic can more actively support Australia's step-up in the Pacific and our agenda for an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific,' Minister Birmingham said.

'We're stepping up support for regional infrastructure development because we know that well-planned, well-built and well-maintained infrastructure can boost sustainable economic growth, enhance economic integration and deliver broader development outcomes.

'The changes will also be good for Australian businesses, large and small, who will be able to take advantage of the economic opportunities in our region that better infrastructure will bring.'

Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said better infrastructure would contribute to the economic development of individual Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste.

'The Government's commitment to the Pacific is long-standing and enduring. These new infrastructure financing tools will complement our existing and substantial support for infrastructure policy reform in the region through our aid program,' Minister Payne said.

'We want to remain an enabler of economic opportunity for our neighbors and work with them to build a Pacific region that is secure strategically, stable economically and sovereign politically.'

The passage of this Bill will allow the AIFFP to be operational by 1 July as planned.

  • Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500
  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22pSIGNED ARTICLES : ‘The Irish Government Bond Market and Quantitative Easing' & ‘Foreign Exchange and External Sector Developments in China'
PU
07:20pNissan ex-chief Ghosn arrested for fourth time in Japan - NHK
RE
07:12pGOVERNMENT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : New MyRangeBC system to simplify rangeland management
PU
07:12pFAA launches new review of Boeing 737 MAX to ensure safety
RE
06:57pEuro rises from three-week lows as risk sentiment improves
RE
06:57pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Agricultural Advisory Committee Announces Full Agenda and New Advisory Committee Members for its April 11 Public Meeting in Overland Park, KS
PU
06:47pCITY OF DALLAS TX : Councilmember Tennell Atkins issues statement on Blue Star Recycling
PU
06:44pAmazon.com should share web domain name rights, Brazil says
RE
06:37pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Enhancing Australia's role in Pacific infrastructure projects
PU
06:22pU.S. SETS 2025 TARGET FOR CHINA TO FULFILL TRADE PLEDGES : Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats
3Second Lady Karen Pence to Visit NASA's Johnson Space Center
4IMAGEONE MEDICAL : Team Solidifies Their Position as Florida's Only Engineer-owned Medical Equipment Servic..
5MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD : MAYNE PHARMA : investor presentation to Goldmans conference

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About