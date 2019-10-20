Log in
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Helping rural and peri-urban Japan improve small-scale forestry through Landcare

10/20/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

AJF Priority Area: Society and Culture

Country location: Australia, Japan

Grantee: Australian Landcare International

Project description

Australian Landcarers innovative and highly practical nationwide agroforestry training, the Master Tree Grower program, which has also operated in Africa and Timor-Leste, could help Japan. Accordingly they applied for AJF funds to run information-sharing sessions in rural Aichi and Gifu Prefectures, and magnificent Toyama city, world leader in environmental sustainability.

Thanks to AJF, four Australian farm-foresters from Australian Landcare International and Australian Agroforestry Foundation, led by renowned trainer Rowan Reid, will visit Honshu in mid-2020 to work with Japanese counterparts, running discussion groups and farm walks and sharing experiences in site preparation, planting, tending, thinning, harvesting, (value-adding) marketing and training.

Key dates

Planning visit to Honshu by Rob Youl, ALI, Aichi, Gifu Prefectures; Toyama city, 01/01/2020 to 31/05/2020

Actual event - logo, Aichi, Gifu Prefectures; Toyama City, 01/06/2020 to 14/06/2020

Follow-up, Australia, 22/06/2020 to 31/12/2020

Social media: ALI and AAF accounts; will work with Nanzan University and city of Toyama - ALI has a very good social media team; Rowan uses Instagram regularly

Australia-Japan Foundation grant: $18,000


Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 01:45:06 UTC
