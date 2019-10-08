Log in
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Indonesia and Hong Kong trade deals should be ratified, report finds

10/08/2019 | 11:06pm EDT

The Australian Government welcomes the release of the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT) report that recommends the Parliament move to ratify free trade agreements with Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham welcomed the support of JSCOT, business and stakeholders to ratify the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) and the Australia-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement.

Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 03:05:05 UTC
