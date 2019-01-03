Log in
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : New Year brings good news for Australian exporters

01/03/2019 | 12:19am CET

Australian farmers and businesses will continue to reap the benefits of Australia's free trade agreements with further tariff cuts set to boost Australia's competitive advantage in two of our major export markets.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said the latest round of tariff cuts on 1 January under our trade agreements with China and Korea would build on the substantial economic benefits these two major agreements had already delivered for Australian exporters.

Full details of the latest round of tariff cuts can be found on the FTA Portal.

Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 23:18:03 UTC
