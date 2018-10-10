Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Strengthening community livelihoods in Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste remains one of the poorest countries in the South-East Asian region, with 37% of the population living below the international poverty line. Agriculture provides an income for an estimated 80% of the population. A large proportion are food insecure, experiencing critical food shortage from November to February.

Oxfam Australia's Strengthening Community Livelihoods Program, 'Haforsa' is a 5-year program helping women and men to increase their incomes and food security, and be more resilient to the changing climate and erratic weather.

Oxfam works with local Timorese organisations to support farmers make practical improvements to their farming techniques, harvest different and more resilient crops, access local markets, build gardens more tolerant to dry weather and join Saving for Change groups.

Better farming and access to finances helps women and men to improve their resilience and get more from their farms in the dry conditions of Timor-Leste. Women and men in Saving for Change groups build their personal savings and can access manageable loans. They can use their savings to cope better with unpredictable weather and extended dry seasons, which can delay or reduce harvests.

Marcelina and her husband Fernando have received training from Oxfam to teach them new methods of growing crops better suited to the climatic conditions in Timor-Leste. Their garden now has chilli plants, tomato vines, coconut trees, mango trees, cassava plants and so much more. Marcelina and Fernando are so happy with what they have achieved in their garden that they hope to start another garden for their children and grandchildren.

'Before Oxfam came into our life, our life was very poor. We didn't do terracing, we just planted straight into the ground. When we would collect our harvest it wasn't much, it was very little. When Oxfam came, we planted everything like vegies and corn, and we harvested much more than before. Our life is better.'

In 2017-18, Haforsa program helped more than 15,000 women and men in Timor-Leste to have a more prosperous future. With this support, farmers' annual income is increasing and their food security is improving.

Oxfam is supported through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program.