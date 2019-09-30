Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Transforming Australia into a major exporter of critical minerals products

A new report highlights the potential for Australia to become a major exporter of critical minerals products to meet growing industrial and technology needs.
Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said the Critical Minerals Supply Chain in the United States report reinforced the need for Australia to continue to attract investment in high-value activities such as processing and manufacturing.
Media release: Transforming Australia into a major exporter of critical minerals products
