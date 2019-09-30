Log in
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australi : Transforming Australia into a major exporter of critical minerals products

09/30/2019

A new report highlights the potential for Australia to become a major exporter of critical minerals products to meet growing industrial and technology needs.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said the Critical Minerals Supply Chain in the United States report reinforced the need for Australia to continue to attract investment in high-value activities such as processing and manufacturing.

Media release: Transforming Australia into a major exporter of critical minerals products

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:07:05 UTC
