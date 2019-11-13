Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland : Tánaiste visits Edinburgh to review bilateral Ireland-Scotland relationship

Press release

13 November 2019

The Tánaiste is in Edinburgh tomorrow (Wednesday, 13 November) to begin the joint bilateral review of Ireland-Scotland relations. The close cultural and economic ties that bind Ireland and Scotland will form the focus of his engagements.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said:

'This will be my first official visit to Edinburgh as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade. The purpose of this visit is to reaffirm the Irish Government's full commitment to strengthen relations with our Scottish neighbours - a key element of the broader Ireland-UK relationship.

'I am looking forward to meeting with the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack; First Minister Nicola Sturgeon; and Cabinet Secretaries Hyslop and Russell.

'Over the coming months, Ireland and Scotland will be reviewing the full spectrum of our relations looking to expand their full potential in areas such as business, community and cultural ties. Post Brexit this Government is determined to have the closest possible relationship with the UK and this review is part of this process.'

The Tánaiste will also have an exchange over lunch with Irish and Scottish business leaders and attend a reception hosted by the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Mr Ken Macintosh, for parliamentarians and leaders in academia, sport, culture, and business.

Notes to Editor

· More information on the Ireland- Scotland review can be found on www.dfa.ie/strategic-review-of-irish-scottish-relations and www.gov.scot/IreScotReview

· Led by the Consulate General of Ireland in Edinburgh and the Scottish Government Hub in Dublin, it will include an online questionnaire and other public consultations, leading to a joint report published in spring 2020. The report will set out shared goals and priorities for up to 2025.

· People who feel they can contribute should get in touch with the Consulate General of Ireland in Edinburgh or the Scottish Government Hub in Dublin.

ENDS

PRESS OFFICE

13 NOVEMBER 2019

| Next Item »