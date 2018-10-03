Log in
Department of Health Australian Government : Australia’s health advances highlighted at G20 meeting

10/03/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

PDF printable version of the Australia's health advances highlighted at G20 meeting - PDF 189 KB

3 October 2018

This is the second year a health ministers' meeting has been held to advance international cooperation in health care. An Australian delegation will attend on Australia's behalf to reiterate our commitment to cooperate with the global community.

As the G20 President for 2018, Argentina has identified the health priorities for discussion: antimicrobial resistance; malnutrition: including overweight and obesity; health systems strengthening; and health emergency preparedness.

Australia's National Statement will underscore our significant investment in a Genomics Health Futures Mission. It will highlight the potential genomics and precision medicine has to save lives, transform healthcare and strengthen health systems, not only in Australia but internationally.

The statement will also showcase the Universal Cancer Databank (UCD), a secure centralised repository for researchers, clinicians and patients to share data, analytics and insights that will accelerate the discovery of new cancer therapies, and cures.

This initiative is an excellent example of global cooperation that allows countries, technologies and current data projects to come together and enhance prevention, early detection and treatment.

Australia will also reaffirm its efforts to tackle multi-drug resistance, including for tuberculosis (TB).

TB is the world's most common cause of death from a single infectious disease, and tenth most common cause of death worldwide.

While Australia has very low rates of TB domestically, it remains a significant communicable disease threat - especially if not controlled in our region.

During the meeting, the Australian delegation will participate in a health emergency simulation exercise focused on antimicrobial resistance.

It's important that Australia shares our knowledge and expertise in matters of public health, and do everything we can to keep ahead of significant global health threats.

Australia's health system is world class. It is a source of great pride to have a high level delegation at this premier economic forum focusing on global health.

(ENDS)

Authorised by Greg Hunt MP, Liberal Party of Australia, Somerville, Victoria.

Disclaimer

Department of Health - Australian Government published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 10:47:02 UTC
