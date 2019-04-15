Log in
Department of Homeland Security Issues Sources Sought Notice For Charter Bus Airport Services

04/15/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Artesia, NM, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Homeland Security issued a sources sought notice for charter bus airport services. Interested parties are to respond by April 29, 2019. Although this is not an opportunity that is open for bidding, responding to a sources sought notice can significantly boost one's chances of winning the eventual contract. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

485410, School and Employee Bus Transporation, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. The bus will be used at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Artesia. Additional details of the requirements can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal

All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Responses are to be sent to Charles O. Bonet (charles.o.bonet@fletc.dhs.gov). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses. 

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
