Department of Immigration and Border Protection : Import duty evader to pay $2 million

08/29/2018 | 12:42am CEST
A Melbourne-based import business will pay almost $2 million in penalties and recovered Duty and GST following an investigation by the Australian Border Force (ABF) into the undervaluation of imported pre-galvanised steel products from a number of different countries.

The investigation by the ABF's Compliance Audits Unit commenced in March this year and uncovered a complex and systemic process to falsify documents to conceal the nature of the goods and avoid the payment of Duty and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) between 2014 and 2017.

The investigation culminated with ABF Officers issuing a total of 49 infringement notices. The total value of the infringement penalties was $353,250.

In addition, the importer was also required to repay $397,726 in short-paid duty and $1,200,404 in short-paid GST.

The total amount to be paid is $1,951,380.

ABF Acting Assistant Commissioner for Port Operations Command, Claire Rees, said the penalties reflected how serious the evasion of revenue was regarded.

'At the end of the day importers who don't pay the correct amount of duty and GST are depriving the Australian economy and ultimately Australian taxpayers,' A/Assistant Commissioner Rees said.

'This result is a testament to the professionalism of ABF officers who work diligently to ensure importers comply with Australia's trade reporting and revenue collection requirements. It is about providing a level playing field for both industry and consumers.

'Failure to comply can result in severe penalties, as occurred in this case, or the suspension or cancellation of Department issued licences and potentially prosecution.'

As Australia's customs service, the ABF has made trade enforcement one of its key operational priorities.

Media contact: Australian Border Force (02) 6264 2244

Disclaimer

Department of Immigration and Border Protection - Australian Government published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 22:41:05 UTC
