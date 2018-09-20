Log in
Department of Immigration and Border Protection : Vessels and x-ray machine to help Papua New Guinea boost regional capability

09/20/2018
20-09-2018 - 20 September, 2018

The Australian Border Force (ABF) and Department of Home Affairs is continuing to support border protection capability in the Pacific region, by gifting three 'Port Class' vessels and an air cargo pallet x-ray scanner to the PNG Customs Service (PNGCS).

These new and significant capabilities for the PNGCS were two commitments agreed to between ABF Commissioner Michael Outram and PNGCS Chief Commissioner Ray Paul, at the Customs Bilateral Meeting in Port Moresby in November 2017.

ABF Deputy Commissioner Operations, Mandy Newton, was in Port Moresby on September 19, and formally presented the assets and said they would be put to use at the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Week in November.

'Once these assets have provided support for the upcoming APEC leaders' week, the three vessels will be deployed across PNG's vast maritime domain to enhance border security measures,' Deputy Commissioner Newton said.

'Critically, the gifting of the vessels is a demonstration of the enduring Customs relationship between Australia and PNG agencies where officers from both agencies have been working together on training and vessels testing.'

'The air cargo pallet x-ray will enhance the ability to detect, deter and disrupt unlawful and restricted goods moving through PNG's air cargo stream. The use of the x-ray will also provide additional ways to collect revenue at the border from illicit and falsely declared goods,' Deputy Commissioner Newton said.

'Targeted training in image analysis and detection was provided to PNGCS officers by qualified ABF officers, to ensure they are able to use the machines effectively.

'The Australian Government, including through ABF and the Department of Home Affairs, will continue to work with the PNG Government to promote a safe and secure border, through continued technical support and training to Papua New Guinea agencies.'

Media contact: Australian Border Force (02) 6264 2244

Disclaimer

Department of Immigration and Border Protection - Australian Government published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 01:17:09 UTC
