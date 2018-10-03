Department of Infrastructure of Canada : Canada and Saskatchewan making significant investments to improve the lives of residents

New agreement signed to support infrastructure projects and strengthen communities across the province
Regina,Saskatchewan, October 3rd 2018-The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are working together to make long-term infrastructure investments that will create jobs, boost the economy and enhance people's quality of life.
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Gordon Wyant, Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds, were joined by the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Warren Kaeding, Minister of Government Relations, to announce the signing of a bilateral agreement that will provide more than $896 million in federal funding through the Investing in Canada plan over the next decade for infrastructure projects. These projects will be cost-shared with the Saskatchewan government, municipalities and other partners.
This new funding will see the federal and provincial governments make unprecedented investments in public transit, green infrastructure, recreational, cultural, and community infrastructure, as well as rural and northern communities.
These investments will bring many benefits to people across Saskatchewan, including:
-
faster commutes and travel times and easier movement of goods for businesses;
-
cleaner air and water;
-
reduced greenhouse gas emissions;
-
smarter more efficient cities;
-
sustainable water management;
-
enhanced public parks, recreational facilities and other spaces that make communities great places to live; and
-
better transportation and digital infrastructure for people living in remote communities.
More than $33 billion in federal funding is being invested across Canada through these bilateral agreements. Provinces and territories are asked to develop three-year plans on how they will implement their infrastructure projects.
Quotes
'Long-term investments in infrastructure connect people, create good middle-class jobs and support our economy. This new agreement with Saskatchewan will provide long-term predictable funding to meet the needs of all residents, from those living in busy city centres to remote rural towns. I am very pleased that this also marks the successful conclusion of our negotiations with all the provinces and territories on these agreements. Together with our partners, we are making strategic investments in infrastructure across Saskatchewan and the country to build prosperous resilient communities where everyone has opportunities to succeed.'
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
'Infrastructure is the backbone of our communities and our economy. Today's announcement represents a decade-long commitment to investing in priority projects that address Saskatchewan's unique infrastructure needs, protect and improve communities' health and safety, support Saskatchewan's competitiveness and create significant employment and business opportunities for Saskatchewan's construction sector and workers. Today's agreement also supports Saskatchewan's ability to ensure funding is directed where it is most needed, through the ability to pursue future flexibility within and between funding streams.'
The Honourable Gordon Wyant, Q.C., Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds
Quick facts
-
Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
-
Under the first phase of the plan, Infrastructure Canada has approved more than 3,500 projects across Canada worth a combined investment of more than $9.9 billion, including more than 120 projects worth more than $234 million in Saskatchewan.
-
As part of the plan, Infrastructure Canada will deliver $33 billion over the next decade through new bilateral agreements with provinces and territories under four funding streams:
-
$20.1 billion for public transit;
-
$9.2 billion for green infrastructure;
-
$1.3 billion for community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; and
-
$2 billion for wide-ranging infrastructure needs in rural and northern communities.
-
The federal cost-share under the rural and northern infrastructure stream was increased from 50% to 60% on February 16, 2018. With this increase, provincial communities with fewer than 5,000 residents will be eligible to receive a higher proportion of federal funding to address their unique infrastructure needs. Indigenous communities in the provinces will be eligible for a federal cost share of up to 75%.
-
This marks the 13th and final new long-term infrastructure agreement the Government of Canada has signed with provincial and territorial partners.
