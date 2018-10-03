Department of Infrastructure of Canada : Canada and Saskatchewan making significant investments to improve the lives of residents

New agreement signed to support infrastructure projects and strengthen communities across the province

Regina,Saskatchewan, October 3rd 2018-The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are working together to make long-term infrastructure investments that will create jobs, boost the economy and enhance people's quality of life.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Gordon Wyant, Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds, were joined by the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Warren Kaeding, Minister of Government Relations, to announce the signing of a bilateral agreement that will provide more than $896 million in federal funding through the Investing in Canada plan over the next decade for infrastructure projects. These projects will be cost-shared with the Saskatchewan government, municipalities and other partners.

This new funding will see the federal and provincial governments make unprecedented investments in public transit, green infrastructure, recreational, cultural, and community infrastructure, as well as rural and northern communities.

These investments will bring many benefits to people across Saskatchewan, including:

faster commutes and travel times and easier movement of goods for businesses;

cleaner air and water;

reduced greenhouse gas emissions;

smarter more efficient cities;

sustainable water management;

enhanced public parks, recreational facilities and other spaces that make communities great places to live; and

better transportation and digital infrastructure for people living in remote communities.

More than $33 billion in federal funding is being invested across Canada through these bilateral agreements. Provinces and territories are asked to develop three-year plans on how they will implement their infrastructure projects.