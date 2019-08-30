Log in
Department of Infrastructure of Canada : Residents of the Northwest Territories benefit from investment in two new power plants and an upgraded hydroelectric facility

08/30/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, August 30, 2019 - Investing in rural and northern energy infrastructure helps grow local economies, build stronger, more inclusive communities, and provides safer, cleaner sources of energy for Northerners.

Residents of Fort Smith, Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Fort Resolution, Enterprise , Fort Simpson, and Lutsel K'e will benefit from upgrades to three area power facilities, which will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities. Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Wally Schumann, Northwest Territories Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, announced funding for three projects to improve power generation in the territory.

The first project is the Taltson Hydroelectric Facility, which is undergoing a major overhaul to modernize its facility including upgrading various hydro, mechanical, and electrical components. This project will increase the reliability of the Taltson Hydroelectric facility, helping to avoid unplanned power outages. This project is separate from the project planning and Indigenous consultation work announced on January 23, 2019.

The second project is the Fort Simpson Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Generation project, which will displace diesel usage in the community by installing a new LNG power plant. The project will result in a cleaner and greener community by providing a more efficient and reliable energy source.

The third project is a New Diesel Power Plant Facility in Lutsel K'e. This power plant will replace the current diesel power plant, which is nearing the end of its lifespan, with a newer power plant located away from the community centre. The project will help address reliability, and energy security issues in the area.

Across the three projects, the Government of Canada is contributing more than $37.8 million, with the Northwest Territories Power Corporation contributing more than $12.6 million. The projects are being funded through the Green Infrastructure stream and the Arctic Energy Fund under the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, which supports the transition to a low carbon economy and provides more efficient and reliable energy in the North.

Disclaimer

Department of Infrastructure of Canada published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:16:03 UTC
