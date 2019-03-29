Log in
Department of Interior Issues Sources Sought Notice for Vegetation Management Services

03/29/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of the Interior issued a sources sought notice for complete vegetation managment services at the Prosesser Creek Dam and Stampede Dam and Dike. Vendors who are interested need to respond by April 5, 2019. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

561730, Landscaping Services, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. Here are the following requirements for all respondents: 

  • Name of Organization 
  • Address Including Zip Code 
  • Point of Contact
  • Telephone Number
  • Email Address
  • Confirmation of Active SAM Registration 
  • Business Size and Classification
  • Number of Years in Industry 
  • At Least 2 Examples of Similar Past Work 

The required information is to be sent to the Contract Specialist Rebekah Lauren Yuson (ryuson@usbr.gov). For more details and information on the requirements, this notice can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal. All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses. 

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
