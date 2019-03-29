Department of Interior Issues Sources Sought Notice for Vegetation Management Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of the Interior issued a sources sought notice for complete vegetation managment services at the Prosesser Creek Dam and Stampede Dam and Dike. Vendors who are interested need to respond by April 5, 2019. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

561730, Landscaping Services, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. Here are the following requirements for all respondents:

Name of Organization

Address Including Zip Code

Point of Contact

Telephone Number

Email Address

Confirmation of Active SAM Registration

Business Size and Classification

Number of Years in Industry

At Least 2 Examples of Similar Past Work

The required information is to be sent to the Contract Specialist Rebekah Lauren Yuson (ryuson@usbr.gov). For more details and information on the requirements, this notice can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal. All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses.

