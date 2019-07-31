Department of International Relations and opera : Deputy Minister Botes to host bilateral consultations with Portugal

Media Statement

31 July 2019

Deputy Minister Botes to host bilateral consultations with Portugal

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will on Friday, 02 August 2019, chair the Sixth Session of the South Africa-Portugal Bilateral Consultations in Pretoria. The Portuguese delegation will be led by Ms Teresa Ribeiro, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The Session will focus on exploring cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture and agro-processing, oceans economy, education, arts and culture, science and technology, tourism and development assistance. The Session will also be utilised to reaffirm South Africa's partnership with Portugal on issues such as conflict resolution, peace-keeping and the promotion of peace, security and sustainable development in Africa.

A number of agreements have been concluded between the two countries during the past five years. In 2015, South Africa and Portugal entered into an Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation and in April 2019, the Gauteng Department of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Portuguese Language Teaching in Primary and Secondary Schools in Gauteng Province.

The two countries also maintain a strong economic relationship. Bilateral trade reached R6 billion in 2018, a nine percent increase from the previous year. The number of Portuguese tourists visiting South Africa reached 31,754 in 2018. The expansion of economic and tourism relations will be a key focus of this year's Bilateral Consultations.

