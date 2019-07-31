Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of International Relations and opera : Deputy Minister Botes to host bilateral consultations with Portugal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 11:05am BST

Media Statement

31 July 2019

Deputy Minister Botes to host bilateral consultations with Portugal

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will on Friday, 02 August 2019, chair the Sixth Session of the South Africa-Portugal Bilateral Consultations in Pretoria. The Portuguese delegation will be led by Ms Teresa Ribeiro, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The Session will focus on exploring cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture and agro-processing, oceans economy, education, arts and culture, science and technology, tourism and development assistance. The Session will also be utilised to reaffirm South Africa's partnership with Portugal on issues such as conflict resolution, peace-keeping and the promotion of peace, security and sustainable development in Africa.

A number of agreements have been concluded between the two countries during the past five years. In 2015, South Africa and Portugal entered into an Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation and in April 2019, the Gauteng Department of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Portuguese Language Teaching in Primary and Secondary Schools in Gauteng Province.

The two countries also maintain a strong economic relationship. Bilateral trade reached R6 billion in 2018, a nine percent increase from the previous year. The number of Portuguese tourists visiting South Africa reached 31,754 in 2018. The expansion of economic and tourism relations will be a key focus of this year's Bilateral Consultations.

Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084

Disclaimer

Department of International Relations and Co-operation - Republic of South Africa published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 10:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
06:18aHas Mexico escaped recession? Second-quarter data will show
RE
06:18aGetting under the hood of Amazon's auto ambitions
RE
06:15aInvestors Shrug Off China's Slump, Count On Consumers to Spend, Spend, Spend
DJ
06:05aThe Fed will soon cut U.S. interest rates. What will it mean for your wallet?
RE
06:05aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Deputy Minister Botes to host bilateral consultations with Portugal
PU
06:01aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore, Philippines fall as U.S.-China trade tensions heighten
RE
06:00aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : The future of the Incoterms® rules in space
PU
06:00aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Sugarcane farmers association takes action for sustainable growth
PU
06:00aSTATE AID : Commission approves 300 million public support for the development of ultrafast broadband network in Greece
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises for fifth session as stockpiles fall and market awaits Fed
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank plays down Brexit fears as mis-selling charge hits profits again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group