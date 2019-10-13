Department of International Relations and opera : Minister Pandor to undertake a Working Visit to the Middle East from 15 to 16 October 2019

Media Statement

13 October 2019

Minister Pandor to undertake a Working Visit to the Middle East from 15 to 16 October 2019

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, will undertake a working visit to Doha, the State of Qatar and to Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, on, 15 and 16 October 2019.

In Qatar, Minister Pandor will have a meeting with her Qatari counterpart, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, for a bilateral engagement.

Minister Pandor and Minister Al-Thani will discuss the 5th Session of the South Africa-Qatar Bilateral Consultations and the Investment Conference to be hosted by President Ramaphosa in November 2019. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Following her visit to Qatar, Minister Pandor will travel to Iran on 16 October 2019 to co-chair the Ministerial Session of the 14th South Africa-Iran Joint Commission of Cooperation, together with her Iranian counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif.

South Africa and Iran have been conducting bilateral relations within the framework of the South Africa-Iran Joint Commission of Cooperation, since its establishment on 15 August 1995.

Some of the topical issues to be discussed during the upcoming Joint Commission are, bilateral political co-operation, increasing trade relations, science, and innovation, as well as cooperation in the agricultural and water sectors.

Over the years this Joint Commission has strengthened South Africa-Iran bilateral relations by creating an environment for more focused and well-coordinated co-operation, as demonstrated by the diverse areas of bilateral collaboration and the conclusion of several bilateral agreements.

Enquiries: Lunga Ngqengelele, Ministerial MLO, 082 566 0446, ngqengelelel@dirco.gov.za

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building

460 Soutpansberg Road

Rietondale

Pretoria

0084