Department of Jobs and Innovation of I : Globalization Partners Announces Plans to Hire as it Establishes European Headquarters in Galway

Globalization Partners Announces Plans to Hire as it Establishes European Headquarters in Galway

07/15/2020 | 03:06am EDT
News & Events

15th July 2020

Globalization Partners, which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire and retain team members in 180+ countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, today announced plans to hire 25 technology positions immediately. These newly created positions include software engineers, technology leads, help centre support, DevOps engineers, UI/UX designers and many others to be located in the company's Galway centre of operations. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland is expected to create up to 100 new technology jobs over the next three years.

Globalization Partners has a planned investment of tens of millions of euro in Galway, and these new hires will support the ongoing development of industry-leading software that will scale with the considerable growing demand for its solution. The new technology centre is a core element to the company's mission, as it further builds out innovation leadership in the Employer of Record space.

The technology team in Galway is headed up by Ciaran O'Toole who joined Globalization Partners in June 2020 as Senior Director, Software Engineering, and reports to Gerard Keating, Chief Technology Officer. O'Toole is a veteran of the Galway technology market and has a proven track record in establishing high performing product engineering teams. Previously Ciaran held leadership positions with SmartBear and Synchronoss Technologies, where he established and scaled engineering teams.

'This is an ideal time to join our team in Galway as we develop new and emerging technology that is transforming how companies hire talent around the globe,' said Gerard Keating, Chief Technology Officer, Globalization Partners. 'We are in an exciting period as a company in which we are shifting our solution to automate and scale. Ciaran's team is critical as we map our technology to our long-term business plan.'

Globalization Partners' engineering team solves pragmatic problems in a supportive environment and truly makes it possible to enable a location-agnostic workforce. For more information about open positions in Galway, please visit our Engineering Careers Page.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said,'Globalization Partners will invest tens of millions of euro in its new technology centre in Galway, where its workforce is expected to grow to more than 100 people over the next three years. These jobs have been backed by the Government through IDA Ireland. We will be working hard to secure further investment for all parts of Ireland, as the economy recovers from the damage caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.'

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said, 'The decision by Globalization Partners to establish its European Operations Centre in Galway will accelerate Ireland's reputation as a location to manage EMEA operations in the Global Employer of Record and workforce management space. This investment is a great win for Galway and the West Region which boasts a rich and diverse talent pool. I wish Globalization Partners every success with their expansion and assure them of the continued support of IDA Ireland.'

Globalization Partners continues to win numerous awards for growth and culture. It was just named by the Financial Times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America 2020. Nicole Sahin was named CEO of the Year by European CEO Magazine in 2019. Sahin credits this success to her 'Triple Bottom Line ' philosophy of doing business - what's good for customers and good for her team is also good for the shareholders.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our solution allows companies to hire employees in as little as 12 hours without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. Companies find the talent, and that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have dual U.S. headquarters in Boston and San Diego, with regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Ireland, Germany, the UAE, India, China, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico.

Globalization Partners' innovative platform is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data, and has consistently attained 97% customer satisfaction ratings by making it easy for companies to go global. To find out more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

Back to Department News

Disclaimer

Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation of Ireland published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:05:03 UTC
