Department of Labour & Pensions Release Delayed Annual Reports

05/25/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Published 22nd May 2020, 11:52am

Following the Ombudsman FOI Hearing Decision (75-201900058), the Department of Labour & Pensions (DLP) has released the Annual Reports for the National Pensions Board for the periods 1 July 2008 - 30 June 2009 and each year thereafter to 30 June 2016. 'In accordance with Section 85 of the National Pensions Law, the reports are required to be submitted to the Minister in order to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly. Over the years, there have been successive changes to the membership of the Board, and Ministries which resulted in revisions to the accepted format of the reports going forward. Accordingly, these issues have now been addressed and the Department is continuing to bring these reports up to date, most recently, with the completion of the 2015/16 report.' stated Ms. Amy Wolliston, Deputy Director of Pensions. The DLP continues to work with the Office of the Ombudsman to ensure that the release of the Annual Reports for the National Pensions Board as well as any other related information are upto-date. 'DLP has previously released a number of documents relating to its boards and functions, and will continue to be transparent and work with the Office of the Ombudsman to fulfil its responsibility as a regulator, and ensure that the reports are readily available to the members of the public.' said Mr. Bennard Ebanks, Director of Labour & Pensions. Mr. Ebanks continued, 'We thank the members of the National Pensions Board and the industry stakeholders for their invaluable contribution during their tenure.' For more information regarding these reports, please visit www.dlp.gov.ky.

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Government published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:32:00 UTC
