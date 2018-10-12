Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR ENCOURAGES STAKEHOLDERS TO INVEST IN NIGERIA’S HUGE GAS OPPORTUNITIES.

The Trio, led by the Assistant Director Gas Operations Mr. Idris Y. Abubakar, the Assistant Director Domestic Gas Supply Obligation & Distribution, Mr. Abel Nsa and the Assistant Chief Chemical Engineer, Mr. Tambari Zayan, were the DPR guests on the weekly Radio Program 'DPR HALF HOUR'on Radio Nigeria.

In this episode of the program, the officials of the Gas Monitoring and Regulation Division (GMR), have examined the business opportunities available to interested investors in the Gas subsector.

There is a detailed explanation of steps taken by the Federal Government to address the problem of Gas Flaring in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry, with a special focus on the 'Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialis action Program' (NGFP).

The team outlined DPR's contributions to the actualization of zero flares-out by the year 2020 through the implementation of the '7 Big Wins' policy of government and initiatives to improve Gas to Power distribution for local power companies and to increase LPG penetration for local consumption.