Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR POSTPONES 19TH INTERNATIONAL BIENNIAL HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT CONFERENCE ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY IN NIGERIA

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in collaboration with its stakeholders announces the postponement of the 19th edition of the InternationalHSE Biennial Conference previously scheduled to hold from the 23rd - 25th November 2020 in Abuja.

This decision was reached after careful consideration of the safety of our stakeholders and participants in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The conference has been rescheduled to take place in November 2021 and the theme remains the same, ''Promoting Occupational Health Best Practices Towards Enhanced Productivity in the Oil & Gas Industry''.

As HSE professionals in the oil & gas sector, the health, safety and wellbeing of our conference attendees, sponsors, invited guests and exhibitors, is of utmost priority to us and we crave the understanding of our stakeholders during this uncertain time.

Meanwhile, all companies and individuals interested in delivering papers during the conference, are hereby advised to take advantage of the postponement and proceed with submission of abstracts and full papers to the Technical Papers Committee electronically via-www.oghseconf.com.ng as earlier scheduled.

We express our profound gratitude to all stakeholders for their collaboration and support during these challenging times and we remain committed to the ideals of a sustainable and robust HSE system for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria as we look forward to a successful conference in 2021

Signed:

Paul Osu

Head, Public Affairs, DPR