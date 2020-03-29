Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR orders oil firms to reduce offshore workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Against the backdrop of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Department of Petroleum Resources had directed oil and gas firms to reduce the workforce on offshore platforms.

'All travels to and from offshore/remote locations shall strictly be in line with the guidełines and procedure for travel to offshore/swamp location and obtainment of offshore safety Permit 2019,' the Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, said in a circular.

He said only staff on essential duties should be nominated and permitted to travel to offshore/remote locations.

Auwalu said, 'Non-essential staff current(y at offshore/remote locations should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

'Staff rotation less than 28 days/28 days is hereby temporarily suspended. This implies that staff are required to stay a minimum of 28 days at these locations per rotation.

According to him, Sections 4.3 and 4.4 of the guidelines still apply.

Auwalu said, 'Representation by government agencies at offshore/remote locations shall be limited to a maximum of one person per rotation.

'You are to ensure strict compliance with the above while we continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as required.'

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 29 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 11:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR orders oil firms to reduce offshore workforce
PU
06:59aEXCLUSIVE : Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out
RE
06:15aCoronavirus Divides Restaurants Into Those With or Without Drive-Throughs
DJ
05:33aAICD AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS : backs calls for widespread wage subsidies
PU
05:28aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Launches Mobile Payment System
PU
05:18aSwitzerland might increase 20 billion franc emergency scheme - Finance Minister
RE
05:02aEgypt's banks told to limit withdrawals, deposits
RE
04:23aSouth Africa may approach the IMF for "health funding" -Mboweni
RE
03:33aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Balance of Payments , Fourth Quarter, 2019
PU
02:22aOil-rich wealth funds seen shedding upto $225 billion in stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Coronavirus Pandemic Compels Historic Labor Shift
2ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : ALASKA AIR GROUP, FORD MOTOR, CVS HEALTH: Stocks That Defined the Week
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Revamps Process for Emergency Requests for Experimental Coronavirus Drug -..
4CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit beats view, warns of virus..
5ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALOGUE : Achieves Record High Value of Outstanding Contracts in Hand Amounted to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group