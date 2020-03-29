Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR orders oil firms to reduce offshore workforce

Against the backdrop of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Department of Petroleum Resources had directed oil and gas firms to reduce the workforce on offshore platforms.

'All travels to and from offshore/remote locations shall strictly be in line with the guidełines and procedure for travel to offshore/swamp location and obtainment of offshore safety Permit 2019,' the Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, said in a circular.

He said only staff on essential duties should be nominated and permitted to travel to offshore/remote locations.

Auwalu said, 'Non-essential staff current(y at offshore/remote locations should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

'Staff rotation less than 28 days/28 days is hereby temporarily suspended. This implies that staff are required to stay a minimum of 28 days at these locations per rotation.

According to him, Sections 4.3 and 4.4 of the guidelines still apply.

Auwalu said, 'Representation by government agencies at offshore/remote locations shall be limited to a maximum of one person per rotation.

'You are to ensure strict compliance with the above while we continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as required.'