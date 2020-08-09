Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR seals 8 stations over unsafe practice in Akwa Ibom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 10:29am EDT

Eket (Akwa Ibom) Aug. 7, 2020 The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket Field Office, Akwa Ibom, has sealed eight filling stations for discharging petroleum products while sales were on in the state.

The Operations Controller of DPR in the state, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Eket on Friday.

Kingsley-Sundaye said that the offence was committed in July.

He added that the department had also sealed one Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant for unsafe practice.

'You have to discharge petroleum products and complete the discharging, before you sell.

'If you are selling products, you don't discharge and if you are discharging you don't sell.

'Filling stations should not carry out that kind of two sensitive activities together; one must step down for the other one,'' he said.

He said that in spite of warnings and sensitisations of operators of filling stations, they still discharge petroleum products and equally selling to the public at the same time.

The controller said that the guidelines and operational procedures of oil and gas facility required that operators of filling stations could not carry out two sensitive activities simultaneously.

He described such operations as inappropriate, noting that the act was dangerous not only to their properties but to the public as well.

According to him, the culprits will be referred to the Federal Fire Service Authority for training, in order to make them realise the danger inherent in the acts.

He said that 75 per cent of the fire disasters were often caused when filling stations carry out such acts simultaneously.

Kingsley-Sundaye appealed to the operators of petrol stations and LPG plants to desist from carrying out the activities simultaneously in oil and gas facilities.

He said that the DPR had again observed unsafe practices by gas operators, who were doing retail businesses in recent times.

'We observed recently some unsafe practices by people doing reselling of LPG.

'This trend has also gotten to the LPG plants facility in petrol filling stations, where some of them are doing discounting.

'Such act would not be allowed.

'It is not allowed in any DPR license facility,'' Kingsley-Sundaye added.

He said that the illegal LPG plant would be sealed for a minimum of one month, followed by other sections, to avoid the loss of life.

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 14:28:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09aWORLD BANK : More productive activities and opportunities for improving the livelihoods of Miskito communities in Honduras
PU
10:39aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF SL : European Investment Bank Will Be Instrumental in Solving Economic Impacts of the Corona Crisis, as well as in the Realization of Necessary Systemic Changes in the Slovak Economy
PU
10:29aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR seals 8 stations over unsafe practice in Akwa Ibom
PU
10:24aEVERYONE EQUAL : The Resilience of Indigenous Peoples Across the Globe
PU
10:15aAustralia Immigration Halt Is a Cautionary Lesson for Other Nations
DJ
10:14aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement by Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the President's Executive Orders Providing Continuing Economic Relief
PU
10:04aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : concludes the 2020 Nevada Wild Horse Range HMA Emergency Wild Horse Gather
PU
09:05a'LIKE GOLD' : Canadian canola prices spike as shippers find back door to China
RE
08:23aMACRON TELLS DONOR CONFERENCE : 'Lebanon's future is at stake'
RE
08:06aMACRON TELLS LEBANON DONOR CONFERENCE : "we must act quickly"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writedowns
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: India data-curb plan 'anathema', U.S. tech giants plan pushback
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : being probed by UK privacy watchdog on accusations of spying on staff
5FACEBOOK : TikTok Isn't the First -- or Last -- App Instagram Copies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group