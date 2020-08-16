Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR to create opportunities to enable business in oil, gas industry — Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 07:33am EDT

A statement by Mr Paul Osu, the Head, Public Affairs in DPR, on Sunday in Lagos said the agency's Director, Mr Auwalu Sarki, gave the assurance at the 45th Virtual Anniversary of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

Sarki said that the DPR would collaborate with all players to drive growth and eliminate bottlenecks to attract investments.

He said that the topic of the anniversary lecture, 'Long- Term Funding of Exploration and Petroleum Business in Nigeria - Strategies for Sustainability', aligned with DPR's commitment to make Nigeria a top investment destination.

According to him, this can be achieved through the implementation of robust regulatory initiatives and strategies to ensure maximum benefits from the country's hydrocarbon resources for both investors and Nigerians alike.

He congratulated the association and its founding fathers for the immense contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry over the years.

Sarki promised that the DPR would continue to collaborate with professional associations like NAPE for the development of the oil and gas sector.

He said that the DPR was causing a paradigm shift from being a regulator to a business enabler in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria in order to achieve the aspirations of government in the sector.

News Credit : https://nnn.com.ng/

News

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 11:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Biden victory? Disputed election? Wall Street prices in November outcomes
RE
07:33aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR to create opportunities to enable business in oil, gas industry — Director
PU
07:13aIsrael economy sinks nearly 30% in Q2; spending, exports slide
RE
07:00aCureVac doesn't rule out accelerated approval for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:58aEXCLUSIVE : UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service
RE
05:29aIndia sends team to Mauritius to assist in oil spill
RE
04:43aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's crude oil output up 0.6% in July
PU
04:18aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's power use grows steadily in July
PU
03:43aSaudi inflation jumps to 6.1% after VAT increase
RE
03:38aIndonesia reports 2,081 new coronavirus infections, 79 deaths - covid-19 task force
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TERAFORCE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : UAE, Israeli companies sign 'strategic commercial agreement' on coronavirus..
2BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : Gold Is Flying High, but Getting Harder to Mine
3XCEL ENERGY : XCEL ENERGY : Utilities Cash In on Green Energy Subsidy for Bigger Wind Farms
4YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED : YIDA CHINA : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED ..
5QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC. : QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY : As Canada curbs methane emissions, new measurements show proble..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group