Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR warns LPG plants in A'Ibom to observe standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 11:01am EDT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Akwa Ibom has warned Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling plants to adhere to approved project design in the state.

The Operations Controller of DPR, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye gave the warning in an interview with the newsmen in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday.

He observed that five LPG refilling plants under construction had deviated from the approved standard aand substituted them with designs which negate the standard and guidelines of such projects.

'We are reassessing LPG refilling plants that are under construction to see if they are building in accordance to the approved design for them.

'Unfortunately we observed that five of those LPG refilling plants are building the plants against the approved design.

'What this people do is that when they are constructing LPG refilling plants, they place the critical units such as vessel, pumphouse, decounting, packing areas among others wrongly.

'In constructing gas design, tank must be at 15 meters distance to both sides of the land, especially the decounting must be at the center of the land.

'If there are issues of either explosion or fire incident, it can be curtailed within the owner's facility and the impact on the third party must be minimised,' he said.

The operations controller said that the importance of the critical units was for safety and efficiency of the plants.

He added that the DPR promised to adhere to standard and guidelines in order to guide against incidents in the future.

Kingsley-Sundaye advised the proponents to follow standard and guidelines for the construction of LPG refilling plants and also ensure that throughout the construction stages, the approved design was adhered to.

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 15:00:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aBest Buy withdraws fiscal 2021 financial guidance
RE
11:48aUK's John Lewis to close stores from Monday due to coronavirus
RE
11:01aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR warns LPG plants in A'Ibom to observe standards
PU
10:50aFinance minister says Germany preparing 150 billion euro supplementary budget
RE
10:50aGermany eyes 156 billion euros of new borrowing, 200 billion euros in debt authorisation
RE
09:15aVOLKSWAGEN TO SHUT SOME FACTORIES FOR MORE THAN TWO WEEKS : Ceo
RE
08:47aEmirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights
RE
08:43aWells Fargo asks Fed to lift cap on growth to support customers
RE
08:41aMINISTRY OF TEXTILES OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cabinet approves expenditure for reimbursing the losses under MSP operations for cotton during the cotton years (October to September) 2014-15 to 2018-19
PU
07:26aUK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
3COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
4ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : High Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group