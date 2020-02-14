Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : Embrace CNG as petrol alternative, DPR advises motorists

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday enjoined Nigerians to embrace the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in their automobiles as alternative to petrol.

Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi, DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, gave the advice at a meeting with major CNG operators in Abeokuta.

Bello-Zagi said that its use would reduce dependency on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to her, CNG is cheaper, safer, environment-friendly and in abundance in the country.

'Its acceptability is why we are here today, to create awareness and sensitise the public on why they should embrace the use of CNG.

'In line with the Federal Government's aspiration of promoting CNG to reduce usage of PMS, the DPR, Abeokuta Field Office, is encouraging Nigerians to key into this initiative.

'CNG is about 50 per cent cheaper than PMS. Gas is in abundance in the country.

'Federal Government is promoting the usage of compressed natural gas to stop subsidy payment. It causes lower vehicles maintenance,' she said.

Bello-Zagi also said that the use of CNG would reduce subsidy payment which the Federal Government has yet to come to terms with.

The DPR's official said that CNG was available, affordable and acceptable, calling for building of refilling stations in the country to make the product more available to motorists.

She said DPR would intensify campaigns to further educate and sensitise Nigerians on the need to embrace the use of CNG, adding that gas was more environment-friendly, safe and cost-effective.

One of the operators from NIPCO Plc, Sabir Ahmad, said that the organisation was working on reducing the cost of converting vehicles to use CNG.

Ahmad said there were flexible payment options for motorists who were interested in converting their vehicles to use CNG.

Also, Mrs Funmi Wakama, General Manager, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Abeokuta, advised CNG operators to embark on rigorous media campaigns to sensitise Nigerians on the use of CNG.