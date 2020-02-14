Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : Embrace CNG as petrol alternative, DPR advises motorists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 10:12pm EST

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday enjoined Nigerians to embrace the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in their automobiles as alternative to petrol.

Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi, DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, gave the advice at a meeting with major CNG operators in Abeokuta.

Bello-Zagi said that its use would reduce dependency on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to her, CNG is cheaper, safer, environment-friendly and in abundance in the country.

'Its acceptability is why we are here today, to create awareness and sensitise the public on why they should embrace the use of CNG.

'In line with the Federal Government's aspiration of promoting CNG to reduce usage of PMS, the DPR, Abeokuta Field Office, is encouraging Nigerians to key into this initiative.

'CNG is about 50 per cent cheaper than PMS. Gas is in abundance in the country.

'Federal Government is promoting the usage of compressed natural gas to stop subsidy payment. It causes lower vehicles maintenance,' she said.

Bello-Zagi also said that the use of CNG would reduce subsidy payment which the Federal Government has yet to come to terms with.

The DPR's official said that CNG was available, affordable and acceptable, calling for building of refilling stations in the country to make the product more available to motorists.

She said DPR would intensify campaigns to further educate and sensitise Nigerians on the need to embrace the use of CNG, adding that gas was more environment-friendly, safe and cost-effective.

One of the operators from NIPCO Plc, Sabir Ahmad, said that the organisation was working on reducing the cost of converting vehicles to use CNG.

Ahmad said there were flexible payment options for motorists who were interested in converting their vehicles to use CNG.

Also, Mrs Funmi Wakama, General Manager, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Abeokuta, advised CNG operators to embark on rigorous media campaigns to sensitise Nigerians on the use of CNG.

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 03:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:12pDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Embrace CNG as petrol alternative, DPR advises motorists
PU
09:47pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam ranks seventh among countries with highest growth of international tourists
PU
09:22pBANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results - 14 February 2020PR
PU
08:19pU.S. firm wins reprieve from expanded duties on steel products
RE
08:18pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
08:17pINDIA COURT STALLS AMAZON, FLIPKART ANTITRUST PROBES : lawyers
RE
08:13pInjured by China's trade practices? Call 202-395-3900, USTR says
RE
07:47pNEBRASKA ETHANOL BOARD : March 4th board meeting to be held in Lincoln
PU
07:41pBOEING TELLS FAA IT DOES NOT BELIEVE 737 MAX WIRING SHOULD BE MOVED : sources
RE
07:32pSCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : government letting down Mossmorran communities
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays
3LIVEPERSON, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates LivePerson
4MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP. : MOSAIC ACQUISITION : Vivint Completes Refinancing Transactions
5CARNIVAL PLC : CARNIVAL, T-MOBILE, BARCLAYS: Stocks That Defined the Week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group