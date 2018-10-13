Log in
Department of Taoiseach : Statement by An Taoiseach

10/13/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

Subject to the approval of Dáil Éireann, the Taoiseach proposes to nominate Joe McHugh for appointment by the President as a member of the Government and to assign him as Minister for Education and Skills.

Richard Bruton was assigned as Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment on Thursday 11 October and will retain that portfolio.

Subject to the approval of the Government, the Taoiseach proposes that Sean Kyne be appointed as Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht & the Islands; and that Sean Canney be appointed as Minister of State at the Department of Rural & Community Development and the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

Disclaimer

Department of the Taoiseach published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 12:52:04 UTC
