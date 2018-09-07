Log in
Department of Trade and Industry of Republic o : Ample supply of NFA rice found in Manila markets

09/07/2018 | 10:17am CEST

Manila - Department of Trade and Industry-Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo, together with National Food Authority (NFA) Deputy Administrator for Central Office Atty. Judy Carol Dansan, and Department of Agriculture-Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS) Chief Junibert E. De Sagun, lead the special market monitoring activity in Manila today, 07 September 2018, to check on the prices and supply of rice and other agricultural basic necessities and prime commodities.

The monitoring team found enough supply of NFA rice in all its accredited retailers in Dagonoy Public Market, Manila, contrary to reports that there is shortage in supply of NFA rice.

'We assure the consumers that the 27-peso and 32-peso variants of NFA rice are available in the market. The NFA Council, which the DTI is part of, is working together to ensure that stocks are distributed regularly to all NFA accredited retailers,' said CPG Undersecretary Castelo.

On the prices of other agricultural products, the DTI and DA monitoring team found that prices of fish, vegetables, and pork are all within reasonable levels. Chicken, on the other hand, is being sold at P160.00 per kilo, way above the reasonable price level.

Undersecretary Castelo explained that the farm gate price of chicken is P80.00 per kilo, adding P50.00 price markup, the retail price of chicken should be at P130.00 per kilo only. The stall owners reasoned that their high prices are attributed to high acquisition cost. The DTI issued Letters of Inquiry (LOI) to the chicken vendors to gather information about their suppliers.

The DTI now includes agricultural products in its monitoring and enforcement activities to assist the DA and NFA in gathering prices and supply data, and to apprehend profiteers and hoarders in the market.

'The DTI, DA, NFA, and other relevant government agencies continue to work together to ensure reasonable prices and adequate supply of basic and prime goods in the market,' said Undersecretary Castelo.

Consumers are advised to report to DTI any price and supply related concerns via the 1-384 (1-DTI) Consumer Care Hotline and ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph. ♦

Date of Release: 7 September 2018

Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 07 September 2018
