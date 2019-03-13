Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Trade and Industry of Republic o : DTI chief pushes for GSP+, greater collaboration with new Dutch ambassador

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 03:08am EDT

MAKATI - Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez pushed for continuing the European Union's Generalised Scheme of Preference Plus (EU-GSP+) for the Philippines (PH) and discussed existing and possible partnerships with Ambassador Saskia de Lang, the new Netherlands Ambassador to PH.

In a meeting last 4 March, Sec. Lopez thanked the European Union for extending the GSP+ privileges and cited its benefits for the people in the countryside. 'The GSP+ is a major boon for farmers and fisherfolk since the majority of the country's exports to the EU are higher-value processed agricultural products like canned tuna, coconut oil, cream, and milk. We are also working to export more products like chocolate from local cacao,' said the Trade Secretary.

Andre Driessen, Director for International Enterprise Department of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared that Dutch technology can help PH agriculture, water systems, and the Manila Bay rehabilitation project.

Sec. Lopez cited the opportune timing of the cooperation with the recently-passed Rice Tariffication law. Under the law, an annual Rice Fund of Php 10 billion will be allotted for machines, seedlings, trainings, and farm financing to local farmers.

'Local rice production still accounts for 95% of the rice supply in the country. Through farm support from the Rice Tariffication law, hopefully, we can bring that up to 97%. Technology has to set in for us to increase farm productivity,' Sec. Lopez told Driessen and the Dutch ambassador.

Driessen also offered their expertise in water technology for water usage, marine construction, and wastewater treatment, among others. PH and the Netherlands are already formulating the Manila Bay Sustainable Development Master Plan through an agreement between the National Economic Development Authority and the Dutch Embassy in the Philippines. The plan is envisioned as a guide for future projects and programs in the Manila Bay Area.♦

Date of Release: 13 March 2019

Disclaimer

Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 07:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28aPound higher as investors expect MPs to vote down no-deal Brexit
RE
03:27aIran hunts for more ships to keep its oil flowing
RE
03:24aItaly to defend strategic interests in China 'Belt and Road' accord - paper
RE
03:23aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Poultry Production
PU
03:22aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Mushroom yield in 2018 unchanged on previous year
PU
03:21aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Number of business insolvencies down 3.9% in 2018 year on year
PU
03:21aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Turnover and employment in the service sector continued to grow in the 4th quarter of 2018
PU
03:21aItaly to defend strategic interests in China 'Belt and Road' accord - paper
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ties between Boeing and Trump run deep
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : Raises Dividend After Reporting 4Q Profit
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : brand to cut up to 7,000 jobs for 5.9 billion euro annual savings goal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.