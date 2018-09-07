Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Trade and Industry of Republic o : DTI releases latest SRP list of basic and prime goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:17am CEST

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) released the latest list of Suggested Retail Prices (SRPs) of manufactured basic necessities and prime commodities. The new price list which took effect last 01 September 2018, now includes the Visayas and Mindanao SRPs for Fidel iodized salt while a total of seven Shelf Keeping Units (SKUs) of canned sardines, evaporated milk, corned beef, detergent soap, and toilet soap have adjustments in their SRP.

'The DTI thoroughly reviewed the new SRPs and made sure that there is basis for the changes. All commodities with adjusted SRPs have not changed their prices in years,' explained DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo. 'This latest SRP will remain in effect for the next three months, or until 01 December 2018, following manufacturers' affirmation to DTI's appeal for price increase hold-off.'

Meanwhile, the DTI reminds the public to not confuse the SRP list of basic and prime goods with that of Noche Buena products. The Department clarifies that the SRP list for said seasonal items is usually released every October or November of each year in preparation for the holiday season. As such, the SRPs of Noche Buena products issued on 07 November 2017 remains in effect until the release of the updated price list. The DTI is set to meet with the manufacturers of said commodities in time for the preparation and release of its new SRPs.

Pursuant to Section 10 of Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act, the DTI disseminates the SRP list for the information and guidance of producers, manufacturers, traders, sellers, retailers, and consumers. A copy of the latest SRP list may be downloaded via the e-Presyo page. ♦

Date of Release: 7 September 2018

Disclaimer

Department of Trade and Industry of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 177-177 - European Solidarity Corps - A8-0060/2018(177-177) - Committee on Culture and Education
PU
10:33aMore Britons expect interest rates to rise over next year - BoE survey
RE
10:27aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó holds talks with British Deputy Prime Minister
PU
10:27aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Lao PDR Sign Agreement to Promote Sustainable, Climate-Smart Agribusiness
PU
10:21aFIRST BITCOIN CAP : FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL INTRODUCES 420WIFI(C) as a Location-based Marketing and Analytics Platform that Provides Wi-Fi as a FREE Digital Marketing Tool to Retain and Reward Customers at Local Cannabis Dispensaries Nationwide
AC
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : DTI releases latest SRP list of basic and prime goods
PU
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Government to import rice until harvest season
PU
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Ample supply of NFA rice found in Manila markets
PU
10:13aGerman Industry Stumbles Into 3Q as Production, Exports Drop -- Update
DJ
10:12aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Industrial Valves Market worth $85.19 billion by 2023
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. hedge fund Elliott demands fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
4GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : profits rise despite uncertainty over rail business
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways website suffers d..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.