Department of Trade and Industry of Republic o : DTI releases latest SRP list of basic and prime goods

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) released the latest list of Suggested Retail Prices (SRPs) of manufactured basic necessities and prime commodities. The new price list which took effect last 01 September 2018, now includes the Visayas and Mindanao SRPs for Fidel iodized salt while a total of seven Shelf Keeping Units (SKUs) of canned sardines, evaporated milk, corned beef, detergent soap, and toilet soap have adjustments in their SRP.

'The DTI thoroughly reviewed the new SRPs and made sure that there is basis for the changes. All commodities with adjusted SRPs have not changed their prices in years,' explained DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo. 'This latest SRP will remain in effect for the next three months, or until 01 December 2018, following manufacturers' affirmation to DTI's appeal for price increase hold-off.'

Meanwhile, the DTI reminds the public to not confuse the SRP list of basic and prime goods with that of Noche Buena products. The Department clarifies that the SRP list for said seasonal items is usually released every October or November of each year in preparation for the holiday season. As such, the SRPs of Noche Buena products issued on 07 November 2017 remains in effect until the release of the updated price list. The DTI is set to meet with the manufacturers of said commodities in time for the preparation and release of its new SRPs.

Pursuant to Section 10 of Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act, the DTI disseminates the SRP list for the information and guidance of producers, manufacturers, traders, sellers, retailers, and consumers. A copy of the latest SRP list may be downloaded via the e-Presyo page. ♦

Date of Release: 7 September 2018