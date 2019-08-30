Department of Transport of Canada : Government of Canada supports design of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker to protect oceans health

Powered by cleaner Canadian LNG, new tankers to be up to 90 per cent quieter than traditional tankers

August 30, 2019 Vancouver Transport Canada

The Government of Canada recognizes that marine species, including the Southern Resident killer whale, are impacted by underwater vessel noise. Acoustic disturbances can reduce their ability to find prey, effectively navigate, and communicate with each other, while also creating stress. The Government is taking action, through the Quiet Vessel Initiative, to reduce underwater noise, protect the marine environment and foster the development of new technology, quiet vessel designs, and operational practices to reduce underwater noise.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced that Transport Canada is taking an important step in supporting the development of a new vessel design to decrease underwater noise, which will help in the recovery of Canada's endangered, iconic whale populations.

The Government of Canada is committing to invest up to $30 million to support the development of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker, working toward an Agreement in Principle with Vancouver-based Teekay Shipping (Canada) Ltd. Working with Teekay provides access to private sector expertise and capital to deploy new technologies on low-emission and low-noise crude oil tankers operating in Canadian waters.

This world-leading low-emission and low-noise crude oil tanker will be equipped with the latest proven quiet technologies and powered by Canadian liquefied natural gas. To limit emissions and ensure the best outcome for marine life, the vessel will have specific design targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent and reduce noise by up to 90 per cent, compared to conventional tankers.

The agreement in principle with Teekay aligns with the Government's promise to work with the shipping industry to develop and deploy the best available technologies and practices. Working together will support a safe, clean and efficient marine transportation system that improves marine safety and responsible shipping, and reduces emissions to improve air quality, while supporting economic growth. This reaffirms the Government's commitment to building a Canada where protecting the environment and growing the economy go hand-in-hand.