Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Transport of Canada : Government of Canada supports design of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker to protect oceans health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Powered by cleaner Canadian LNG, new tankers to be up to 90 per cent quieter than traditional tankers

August 30, 2019 Vancouver Transport Canada

The Government of Canada recognizes that marine species, including the Southern Resident killer whale, are impacted by underwater vessel noise. Acoustic disturbances can reduce their ability to find prey, effectively navigate, and communicate with each other, while also creating stress. The Government is taking action, through the Quiet Vessel Initiative, to reduce underwater noise, protect the marine environment and foster the development of new technology, quiet vessel designs, and operational practices to reduce underwater noise.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced that Transport Canada is taking an important step in supporting the development of a new vessel design to decrease underwater noise, which will help in the recovery of Canada's endangered, iconic whale populations.

The Government of Canada is committing to invest up to $30 million to support the development of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker, working toward an Agreement in Principle with Vancouver-based Teekay Shipping (Canada) Ltd. Working with Teekay provides access to private sector expertise and capital to deploy new technologies on low-emission and low-noise crude oil tankers operating in Canadian waters.

This world-leading low-emission and low-noise crude oil tanker will be equipped with the latest proven quiet technologies and powered by Canadian liquefied natural gas. To limit emissions and ensure the best outcome for marine life, the vessel will have specific design targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent and reduce noise by up to 90 per cent, compared to conventional tankers.

The agreement in principle with Teekay aligns with the Government's promise to work with the shipping industry to develop and deploy the best available technologies and practices. Working together will support a safe, clean and efficient marine transportation system that improves marine safety and responsible shipping, and reduces emissions to improve air quality, while supporting economic growth. This reaffirms the Government's commitment to building a Canada where protecting the environment and growing the economy go hand-in-hand.

Disclaimer

Department of Transport of Canada published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 21:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Targets Oil Tanker Adrian Darya 1 and its Captain
PU
06:29pJuul raises over $750 million in expanded funding round
RE
06:25pTrump says trade meeting with China set for September is still on
RE
06:20pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
06:20pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
06:19pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
06:09pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured
RE
06:07pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Intermodal facility, cold storage could benefit ag shippers
PU
06:03pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in
RE
06:02pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Florida
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Rep..
2AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
3INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC : INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB: INND) Reports Second Quarter 201..
4DaVita Prepares its Nearly 20,000 Florida Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Dorian
5VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group