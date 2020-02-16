Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Transport of Canada : Minister of Transport updates Ministerial Order to reduce the risks of derailment of trains transporting dangerous goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 08:42pm EST

February 16, 2020 Ottawa, Ontario Transport Canada

To protect Canadians who live along our rail corridors, it is critical that the movement of dangerous goods by rail is done in a safe way.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced specific measures through an amended Ministerial Order, to help prevent further derailment of trains carrying large quantities of dangerous goods, like petroleum crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline and ethanol.

Following the derailment of a key train on February 6th, 2020, in Guernsey Saskatchewan, a Ministerial Order was issued for the immediate slowdown of key trains. A key train is one carrying 20 or more cars containing dangerous goods; or a train carrying one or more cars of toxic inhalation gas.

Since then, Transport Canada officials have worked diligently with large railway companies to further assess the causes of recent derailments, and to develop plans to address the areas of greatest concern. As a result of this work, new measures are being implemented effective immediately to reduce the speed of the higher risk key trains traveling through areas of greatest concern.

Accordingly, the Ministerial Order has been updated to provide a more targeted risk-based approach.

Key trains

The speed limit for key trains is now limited to 35 mph in metropolitan areas. Outside of metropolitan areas where there are no track signals, the speed is limited to 40 mph.

New measures for high risk key trains.

Higher risk key trains are unit trains where tank cars are loaded with a single dangerous goods commodity moving to the same point of destination; or trains that include any combination of 80 or more tank cars containing dangerous goods.

The speed limit for higher risk key trains is now limited to 25 mph where there are no track signals. For metropolitan areas, the speed limit is 30 mph unless the metropolitan area is in a non-signal territory where the speed limit will be maintain at a maximum 25 mph.

The new Ministerial Order will enter into effect immediately and will remain in place until April 1, 2020. Transport Canada is working with the railways to develop a more comprehensive set of safety measures, which will include permanent measures. These will target track infrastructure maintenance and renewal, winter operations, safety practices of the railway companies, and any other actions necessary to keep Canadians safe.

Rail safety is the Minister of Transport's top priority, and the Government of Canada is continuously looking for ways to make our railway system even safer for Canadians.

Disclaimer

Department of Transport of Canada published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 01:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:42pJapan manufacturers remain pessimistic as coronavirus fears grow
RE
08:42pDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT OF CANADA : Minister of Transport updates Ministerial Order to reduce the risks of derailment of trains transporting dangerous goods
PU
08:31pOil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand
RE
08:29pEuro near three-year low on sluggish growth, yen steady despite weak GDP
RE
08:20pJapan's recession risks grow as economy skids in fourth quarter, virus clouds outlook
RE
08:20pJapan's recession risks grow as economy skids in fourth quarter, virus clouds outlook
RE
08:08pSingapore cuts growth outlook as virus poses recession risk
RE
08:07pMITHRIL RESOURCES : Amended Constitution 17 February 2020
PU
07:57pAsian shares ease off three-week highs as virus fears return
RE
07:55pSingapore's Exports Fell Less-Than-Expected in January
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LIM : CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
5Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group