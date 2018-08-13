Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Treasury Australian Government : Board appointments – National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 02:45am CEST

Joint media release with
The Hon. Michael Sukkar MP
Assistant Minister to the Treasurer

The Government is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Cant, Ms Teresa Dyson, Mr Adrian Harrington and Ms Kylie Rampa as part-time Members of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) Board. They will join Mr Brendan Crotty, Chair of the NHFIC Board, bringing with them skills and expertise from a range of backgrounds, to assist in overseeing the operations of the NHFIC as it works to improve housing outcomes for Australians.

The NHFIC was established as part of the Turnbull Government's comprehensive housing package to operate an affordable housing bond aggregator for more private and institutional investment in lower-cost housing and cheaper and longer-term finance to registered community housing providers. The NHFIC will also administer the $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility which will invest in critical infrastructure to unlock new housing supply.

These important measures, announced in the 2017-18 Budget, continue the work of the Turnbull Government to ensure Australians have more opportunities to own their own home or access more affordable rental accommodation.

Details of the remaining board positions will be announced shortly.

Mr David Cant has over 40 years of experience in providing housing for those on low incomes. Mr Cant is a Director of PowerHousing Australia, a peak body representing the largest 31 community housing providers. He was the inaugural CEO at Brisbane Housing Company from 2002-2007, which is now one of the largest registered community housing providers in Queensland. He was also a member on the Prime Minister's Council on Homelessness in 2009.

Ms Teresa Dyson is an experienced Company Director and Chair and a senior taxation lawyer with over 20 years of experience advising on infrastructure transactions, financing, corporate tax issues, mergers and acquisitions, the not-for-profit sector and tax controversy matters. Ms Dyson is currently a Member of both the Takeovers Panel and Foreign Investment Review Board and holds Director roles of Seven West Media, Energy Super and Energy Queensland. She is a former Chair and member of the Board of Taxation.

Mr Adrian Harrington has more than 25 years of experience in the funds management and real estate industries. He is currently the Head of Funds Management at Folkestone and a Non-executive Director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute. Mr Harrington chaired the Construction Forecasting Council from 2014-2017. He was formerly CEO, Funds Management, UK and USA for Mirvac Group from 2007-2008 and CEO of Mirvac's Funds Management business in Australia between 2005 and 2007.

Ms Kylie Rampa has over 25 years of experience in the Australian and global real estate sectors. Ms Rampa's current role as the CEO of Property Australia in the Lendlease Group, follows her role as Managing Director of Investment Management Australia from 2013-2016. She was formerly Head of Real Estate Capital, North America at the Macquarie Group between 2006 and 2008 and CEO, Macquarie Country Wide Trust at the Macquarie Group between 2000 and 2006. She has been a Director at the Property Council of Australia since 2013.

Disclaimer

Department of the Treasury - Australian Government published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 00:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/12ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12RECALL : White Mill Pancake Shake
PU
08/12VENEZUELA'S PDVSA APPEALING CRYSTALLEX COURT RULING : court document
RE
08/12Oil prices edge up on Iran sanctions, but trade tensions drag
RE
08/12PGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
08/12Euro soft as investors bid up safe havens on Turkish crisis
RE
08/12DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Board appointments – National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation
PU
08/12DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Turnbull Government expands ASIC’s armoury
PU
08/12Asia shares, euro pressured by Turkish crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : First Patient Imaged in Prostate Imaging Study
3KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Wellbeing and woodlands
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
5PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN 'L : Ball State fails to grasp harm done by Schnatter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.