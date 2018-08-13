Department of Treasury Australian Government : Board appointments – National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation

Joint media release with

The Hon. Michael Sukkar MP

Assistant Minister to the Treasurer

The Government is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Cant, Ms Teresa Dyson, Mr Adrian Harrington and Ms Kylie Rampa as part-time Members of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) Board. They will join Mr Brendan Crotty, Chair of the NHFIC Board, bringing with them skills and expertise from a range of backgrounds, to assist in overseeing the operations of the NHFIC as it works to improve housing outcomes for Australians.

The NHFIC was established as part of the Turnbull Government's comprehensive housing package to operate an affordable housing bond aggregator for more private and institutional investment in lower-cost housing and cheaper and longer-term finance to registered community housing providers. The NHFIC will also administer the $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility which will invest in critical infrastructure to unlock new housing supply.

These important measures, announced in the 2017-18 Budget, continue the work of the Turnbull Government to ensure Australians have more opportunities to own their own home or access more affordable rental accommodation.

Details of the remaining board positions will be announced shortly.

Mr David Cant has over 40 years of experience in providing housing for those on low incomes. Mr Cant is a Director of PowerHousing Australia, a peak body representing the largest 31 community housing providers. He was the inaugural CEO at Brisbane Housing Company from 2002-2007, which is now one of the largest registered community housing providers in Queensland. He was also a member on the Prime Minister's Council on Homelessness in 2009.

Ms Teresa Dyson is an experienced Company Director and Chair and a senior taxation lawyer with over 20 years of experience advising on infrastructure transactions, financing, corporate tax issues, mergers and acquisitions, the not-for-profit sector and tax controversy matters. Ms Dyson is currently a Member of both the Takeovers Panel and Foreign Investment Review Board and holds Director roles of Seven West Media, Energy Super and Energy Queensland. She is a former Chair and member of the Board of Taxation.

Mr Adrian Harrington has more than 25 years of experience in the funds management and real estate industries. He is currently the Head of Funds Management at Folkestone and a Non-executive Director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute. Mr Harrington chaired the Construction Forecasting Council from 2014-2017. He was formerly CEO, Funds Management, UK and USA for Mirvac Group from 2007-2008 and CEO of Mirvac's Funds Management business in Australia between 2005 and 2007.

Ms Kylie Rampa has over 25 years of experience in the Australian and global real estate sectors. Ms Rampa's current role as the CEO of Property Australia in the Lendlease Group, follows her role as Managing Director of Investment Management Australia from 2013-2016. She was formerly Head of Real Estate Capital, North America at the Macquarie Group between 2006 and 2008 and CEO, Macquarie Country Wide Trust at the Macquarie Group between 2000 and 2006. She has been a Director at the Property Council of Australia since 2013.