Department of Treasury Australian Government : Nomination of Australian Executive Director to the IMF

08/14/2018 | 01:31am CEST

The Australian Government will nominate Mr Nigel Ray PSM for appointment as the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund for a two-year term commencing later in 2018.

Mr Ray will represent a constituency of countries at the IMF, comprising of Australia, Kiribati, Korea, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mongolia, Nauru, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Seychelles, Solomon Islands, Uzbekistan, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Mr Ray is eminently qualified for this role, having deep expertise in public policy and economic analysis. He is currently the Deputy Secretary, Macroeconomic Group in the Treasury, providing advice to Treasury ministers on a wide range of matters relating to the performance of the Australian economy. He is also Australis' G20 Finance Deputy. Before this role, Mr Ray was the Deputy Secretary, Fiscal Group in the Treasury. He served as Minister Counsellor (Economic) at the Australian Embassy in Washington DC in 1997-2000. Mr Ray holds Masters of Economics and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of Sydney. He was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2013.

Under current arrangements, the Executive Director position of the constituency rotates between Australia and the Republic of Korea. The Executive Director's remuneration is set by the IMF.

I would like to thank Ms Christine Barron for the excellent job she has done in the Alternate Executive Director role over the past two years.

Disclaimer

Department of the Treasury - Australian Government published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 23:30:05 UTC
