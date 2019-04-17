Log in
Department of Veterans Affairs Issues Sources Sought Notice for Forklifts

04/17/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs issued a sources sought notice for engineering warehouse forklifts. In particular, they are looking for a small business to fulfill the eventual contract. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, entities may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

423830, Industrial Machinery and Equipment Merchant Wholesalers, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. May 1, 2019 is the response date for this notice. Additional details of the requirements can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal

All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Responses are to be sent to Stacy Fratzel (stacy.fratzel@va.gov) and Mike Crader (michael.crader@va.gov). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses. 

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
