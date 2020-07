Deposit and Lending Rates in the Banking Industry for the Week ended July 24, 2020

CBN

In furtherance of the transparency and full disclosure stance of the Central bank of Nigeria, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided that henceforth the lending rates obtainable in all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) be made public to guide business decisions. Consequently, find below the applicable rates for each of the DMBs as at July 24, 2020. The rates will be published every Wednesday in some selected national Newspapers. The rates will also be available on the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria