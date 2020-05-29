Log in
Deposits of Lithuanian residents continued to grow at a rapid pace, while loans to residents decreased

05/29/2020 | 08:06am EDT
2020-05-29
Balance Sheet of Monetary Financial Institutions, April 2020

Today, the Bank of Lithuania published the monetary financial institution (MFI) balance sheet for April 2020, which shows that:

deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions rose1 by €626.2 million over the month (€3.5 billion year on year, to €26.2 billion at the end of the month). Over the month, household2, general government and non-financial corporation deposits increased by €382.3 million, €160.8 million and €117.1 million respectively, while financial sector3 deposits reduced by €34.1 million. Deposits from these sectors at the end of the month amounted to €15.7 billion, €2.8 billion, €7.0 billion and €752.5 million respectively (see Chart 1);

overnight deposits of Lithuanian households and non-financial corporations with credit institutions increased by €384.4 million and €233.1 million respectively over the month, to €11.8 billion and €6.7 billion respectively;

loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian residents decreased by €163.1 million over the month, while over the last two months - by €205.7 million (to €20.3 billion at the end of the month). Loans to Lithuanian non-financial corporations, financial sector and general government fell by €174.9 million, €25.3 million and €2.9 million respectively, while loans to households increased by €40.0 million. At the end of the month, loans to these sectors amounted to €8.3 billion, €1.1 billion, €342.0 million and €10.6 billion respectively (see Chart 2);

loans for house purchase granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian households increased by €61.1 million, while loans for consumption and other purposes decreased by €17.3 million and €3.9 million respectively - to €8.7 billion, €748.5 million and €1.2 billion respectively (see Chart 3).

Chart 1. Deposits of Lithuanian residents, excluding MFIs, with other MFIs
(outstanding amounts, end-of-period)
Chart 2. Loans granted by other MFIs to Lithuanian residents, excluding MFIs
(outstanding amounts, end-of-period)
Chart 3. Loans granted by other MFIs to Lithuanian households
(outstanding amounts, end-of-period)

Detailed data on MFI assets and liabilities is available on the Bank of Lithuania website under MFI balance sheet and monetary statistics.

1 Unless otherwise specified, monthly changes in euro are presented as transactions, i.e. they are calculated by taking the difference between end-of-month outstanding amounts and then removing the effects of revaluation adjustments, exchange rate adjustments, loan write-offs and reclassifications.

2 The household sector consists of households and non-profit institutions serving households.

3 The financial sector consists of Lithuania's investment funds and other financial intermediaries, as well as insurance undertakings and pension funds.

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 12:05:03 UTC
