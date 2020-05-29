Deposits of Lithuanian residents continued to grow at a rapid pace, while loans to residents decreased

2020-05-29
Balance Sheet of Monetary Financial Institutions, April 2020
Today, the Bank of Lithuania published the monetary financial institution (MFI) balance sheet for April 2020, which shows that:
deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions rose1 by €626.2 million over the month (€3.5 billion year on year, to €26.2 billion at the end of the month). Over the month, household2, general government and non-financial corporation deposits increased by €382.3 million, €160.8 million and €117.1 million respectively, while financial sector3 deposits reduced by €34.1 million. Deposits from these sectors at the end of the month amounted to €15.7 billion, €2.8 billion, €7.0 billion and €752.5 million respectively (see Chart 1);
overnight deposits of Lithuanian households and non-financial corporations with credit institutions increased by €384.4 million and €233.1 million respectively over the month, to €11.8 billion and €6.7 billion respectively;
loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian residents decreased by €163.1 million over the month, while over the last two months - by €205.7 million (to €20.3 billion at the end of the month). Loans to Lithuanian non-financial corporations, financial sector and general government fell by €174.9 million, €25.3 million and €2.9 million respectively, while loans to households increased by €40.0 million. At the end of the month, loans to these sectors amounted to €8.3 billion, €1.1 billion, €342.0 million and €10.6 billion respectively (see Chart 2);
loans for house purchase granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian households increased by €61.1 million, while loans for consumption and other purposes decreased by €17.3 million and €3.9 million respectively - to €8.7 billion, €748.5 million and €1.2 billion respectively (see Chart 3).
Chart 1. Deposits of Lithuanian residents, excluding MFIs, with other MFIs
(outstanding amounts, end-of-period)
Chart 2. Loans granted by other MFIs to Lithuanian residents, excluding MFIs
(outstanding amounts, end-of-period)
Chart 3. Loans granted by other MFIs to Lithuanian households
(outstanding amounts, end-of-period)
Detailed data on MFI assets and liabilities is available on the Bank of Lithuania website under MFI balance sheet and monetary statistics.
1 Unless otherwise specified, monthly changes in euro are presented as transactions, i.e. they are calculated by taking the difference between end-of-month outstanding amounts and then removing the effects of revaluation adjustments, exchange rate adjustments, loan write-offs and reclassifications.
2 The household sector consists of households and non-profit institutions serving households.
3 The financial sector consists of Lithuania's investment funds and other financial intermediaries, as well as insurance undertakings and pension funds.
