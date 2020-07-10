Log in
Deputy Head of Internal Audit Unit Appointed

07/10/2020 | 01:06pm EDT
Deputy Head of Internal Audit Unit Appointed
Date: Fri, 10 July 2020

Mr. Kioko Muasya, Deputy Head of Internal Audit

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Friday, 10 July 2020) The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ('CIMA' or 'the Authority') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kioko Muasya as Deputy Head of Internal Audit, effective 15 June 2020.

Mr. Muasya holds a Master's Degree from the University of Cambridge and a Bachelor's from the University of Nairobi. He is also a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Muasya has 15 years of experience in private equity, accounting and internal and external audit having been employed with KPMG in the Cayman Islands, Ernst & Young East Africa, Cayman Islands Government Internal Audit Unit, and most recently, Dart as a Senior Manager within the Internal Audit Department.

Mr. Muasya is a strong advocate of the internal audit profession and is a founding member, former president and current board member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Cayman Islands Chapter.

In his new role, Mr. Muasya will assist with strengthening the internal control environment, risk mitigation and management and promoting efficiencies, best practices, and good corporate governance within the Authority.

'We are thrilled to have Mr. Muasya join our team. I am confident that his accomplishments and experience will add immeasurable value to CIMA, which will be instrumental in achieving the Authority's strategic goals and objectives,' said Managing Director, Mrs. Cindy Scotland.

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 17:05:02 UTC
