Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong met with the Australian Ambassador to Vietnam (26/08/2020-10:16:00 AM)

(MPI) - On August 25th, 2020, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong worked with Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Robyn Mudie thanked Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong for his time to welcome. At the same time, he emphasized that Vietnam was an important partner of Australia and wished this good cooperation to be further strengthened.

Ambassador Robyn Mudie said that Vietnam was facing difficulties by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic like many countries in the world, but the number of infections was increasingly being controlled. Vietnam is believed to overcome this difficult period soon with efforts of the entire political system. This is proven that Vietnam has taken very drastic actions to cope with the pandemic and brought about initial successes in the past time.

At the meeting, Ambassador Robyn Mudie emphasized the support package of 10.5 million Australian dollars to help Vietnam minimize the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes supports for economic recovery, institutional reform, creating favorable business investment environment, life and livelihood. The Australian side has drafted a response plan to the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam. This draft Plan is formulated in line with Vietnam's current socio-economic development goals.

Regarding the strategy to strengthen economic cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, the Ambassador said that this was an important strategy to effectively promote economic cooperation between the two countries in the coming time. It is expected that the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Australian Embassy would continue to work closely to produce draft and submit recommendations to competent authorities in November 2020, especially in the context of the impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong thanked the Australian Government for the support package to recover the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. He would like to thank Ambassador Robyn Mudie for his high appreciation for Vietnam's efforts in epidemic prevention over the past time. In the current general context, with the perception that the epidemic is still complicated, containing high risks and risks to the health of the people and the economy, Vietnam is aware of that danger, being vigilant and having plans to successfully realize the dual goal of epidemic prevention and economic recovery. Although Vietnam has made great strides in recent years, the economy still has a modest scale compared to the world and faces many difficulties. Therefore, Vietnam acknowledges and thanks the international community in general and Australia in particular for their cooperation and support, contributing to help Vietnam have more resources to overcome the pandemic and achieve the set goals.

Regarding the implementation plan of the support package, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong said that the Ministry of Planning and Investment had consulted relevant agencies and stated that effective use in the correct order of priority of capital sources was the top priority of Vietnam in the context of limited resources. Vietnam is carrying out research on policy solutions to support the economy in the new situation, especially to support businesses affected by the pandemic. The Government of Vietnam has adopted many supporting policies, but up to now, the business and production situation of enterprises is still experiencing many difficulties, especially enterprises in the sectors of air transport, tourism and hotels, restaurants, accommodation, etc. Besides, Vietnam is encountering with difficulties and challenges such as limited support mechanisms and insufficient resources. Along with that, it is impossible to predict when the epidemic will end. In the face of those issues, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong hoped that the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Embassy of Australia in Vietnam continued to work closely to find optimal solutions, contributing to help Vietnam successfully realize the dual goal.

Regarding the draft Strategy for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong agreed with the Ambassador's sharing, and emphasized that the Strategy contents should be in line with Vietnam's socio-economic development strategy and plan in the 2021-2030 period. The two sides should continue to strengthen coordination in proposing detailed plans to consult the Strategy's development with specific recommendations that are linked with the practical situation to submit to competent authorities as regulated, contributing positively to the economic rebound, improving trade and investment cooperation between the two countries in the coming time./.

Ministry of Planning and Investment