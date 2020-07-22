Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelets visits ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

Kryvyi Rih, July 21, 2020.Yesterday, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization Ruslan Strelets attended ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. During the visit in Kryvyi Rih, Ruslan Strelets jointly with Deputy Chairman of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Maksim Skrypnik and Head of the State Ecological Inspection Andrii Malyovanyi visited two production facilities of the plant, which receive close public attention - Sinter Plant of Steel Plant and Coke Production. The visitors examined renovated Coke Oven Batteries Nos. 5 and 6 with dust free coke pushing unit, which reduced emissions by more than 50% in coke production thereon. Additionally, the batteries were equipped with an automated environmental monitoring system.



"The task which the Minister has set is to digitalize all environmental industry. To do this, we need to see and evaluate technological solutions available at the plant, and also to reach agreement on the direct data transfer to the Ministry. We must promptly inform the public about air quality," - Ruslan Strelets noted.



The Deputy Minister and the representatives of the Regional State Administration met with Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mauro Longobardo. He described the updated strategy of sustainable development that was adopted earlier in the year and includes three main areas: environmental protection, industrial safety and social partnership with local authorities and community. The visitors learned more about the investments in the development of the plant and in environmental projects, reduction of emissions since the takeover of the plant by the new owner and about the future steps for its modernization.



Mauro Longobardo, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih:



- In the next 3-4 years we are going to allocate $700 million for implementation of big investment projects, each of which has environmental perspective and allows to abandon obsolete technologies step-by-step. This year, we completely decommissioned Open-Hearth Furnace Shop and section No.1 of Blooming. We will continue to keep our promises and install a new gas cleaning system in Converter Shop, fully modernize Blast Furnace No.9, will complete modernization of Sinter Shop No.2 and will build an up-to-date pellet plant that will allow closing of two sinter shops and decommissioning of two coke oven batteries. However, it should be noted that these production facilities are the traditional workplace for many of our employees and contractors. The construction of the new units implies creation of additional jobs and an alternative for the employees. At the same time, early closure of the existing facilities risks to increase unemployment rate in the city. The company needs time for effective planning not to leave these people unsupported in this crisis time. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, as before, is ready to cooperate with government authorities, and we welcome an open dialogue. The company aims to change, to make difficult but important for all decisions and to go towards comprehensive renewal, and I am here to fulfil these tasks".





