Deputy defence minister receives Director of the Korean International Cooperation Agency in Vietnam

07/23/2020 | 06:41am EDT

(Bqp.vn) - Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception for Director of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam Cho Han-Deog in Hanoi on July 22.

At the reception. (photo: Nguyen Hai)

At the reception, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh affirmed that the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are developing fruitfully in all fields, including defence ties. He thanked the Republic of Korea Government and the KOICA for their cooperation and support to Vietnam in overcoming the consequences of bombs and mines left from war and the aftermath of toxic chemicals. Vietnam always wants to enhance cooperation with KOICA in dealing with these issues, he added.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh and delegates in a joint photo. (photo: Nguyen Hai)

For his part, Cho Han-Deog thanked the host for the warm reception and pledged to try his best to conduct effectively cooperation projects related to overcoming war consequences in the future.

He affirmed that in his new position, he will continue with efforts to promote the friendship and cooperation between the ministry and KOICA as well as between the two countries.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 10:40:12 UTC
