Deputy oil minister named as Iran's acting OPEC governor - news website

05/23/2020 | 05:44am EDT
The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna

Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia has been named as Iran's caretaker OPEC Governor, replacing Hossein Kazempour Ardebili who died earlier this month, a state-affiliated news website said on Saturday.

A search for a permanent governor is underway, the YJC site said.

Ardebili, who served as Iran's representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, died on May 16 of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma.

(Reporting by Shahrzad Faramarzi. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.84% 35.28 Delayed Quote.-45.55%
WTI -1.21% 33.563 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
