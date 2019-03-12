Deque Systems : to Expand Open Source Accessibility Tools in Collaboration with Microsoft

Deque’s axe accessibility engine is bolstered by Microsoft
collaboration, addition of new Windows rules, and the release of Deque’s
open source Android and iOS rules
Deque Systems, a leading accessibility software company specializing in
digital equality, announced at CSUN
2019 that it is working with Microsoft to add Windows platform
support to the axe
accessibility rules engine.
Axe has the world’s most widely deployed Web accessibility rules engine,
currently deployed to 25 million devices. Microsoft’s new and
significant Windows contributions to axe extend this widely adopted de
facto Web accessibility ruleset standard.
Now developers across Web, Windows, Android and iOS platforms can all
test their code in development using a common, unified approach,
allowing them to prevent critical issues from impacting people around
the world with disabilities.
“We’ve been working for 20 years building up to this moment,” comments
Preety Kumar, CEO of Deque Systems. “Deque’s core mission has been to
make accessibility a daily responsibility of every development and
design team in the world. This collaboration is a huge step toward
making that a reality.”
Keith Ballinger, General Manager, Developer Services, Microsoft said,
“Microsoft and Deque share a common vision of a more inclusive digital
future. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Deque as it is
an essential part of our journey to design, build, and launch more
accessible products.”
In addition to the axe contributions, Microsoft is announcing the open
sourcing of Accessibility Insights, a set of tools that empowers
developers to build more inclusive solutions.
We invite developers across the world to be part of the movement to
shift accessibility left by integrating these open sources tools into
their inner dev loop. Together, we can achieve digital equality, making
the digital world accessible to everyone.
